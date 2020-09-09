You are here

335 Yemenis receive treatment at KSRelief prosthetic center in Aden

A large number of Yemenis have been affected by the land mines planted by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias. (SPA)
JEDDAH: A total of 335 Yemenis received treatment at the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) prosthetics center in Aden during August.
A large number of Yemenis have been affected by the land mines planted by the Houthi militias. In addition to helping Yemenis who lost their limbs to these mines, the center’s Project for Landmine Clearance (Masam) is also working relentlessly to clear all the land mines.
A total of 183,581 mines have been extracted since the beginning of the project. More than 1.1 million mines have been planted by Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen during the conflict, claiming hundreds of civilian lives.
Houthis are developing anti-vehicle mines and turning them into antipersonnel explosives to intimidate and terrorize civilians.
KSRelief is operating another prosthetic center in the Marib governorate. Amputees who are referred to one of the centers are first evaluated both physically and psychologically to determine the suitability of their overall condition to the use of
artificial limbs.
Then the devices are custom-made for each amputee by the center’s technicians. Once the prosthetic devices have been completed and fitted, specialized rehabilitation teams help patients adjust to the use of their new limbs. Once they have mastered the use of their prostheses, amputees return home with new confidence and improved mobility.
In order to ensure the sustainability of the provision of comprehensive services to amputees in the future, one of the program’s most important components is the training of
Yemeni cadres.
Since it was founded in May 2015, KSRelief has implemented 1,329 projects in 53 countries, worth more than $4.42 billion, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The countries that have benefited most from its work are Yemen ($3 billion), Palestine ($360 million),
Syria ($296 million), and Somalia ($192 million).
 

Virus database formed to help Saudi researchers

Updated 10 min 3 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

Virus database formed to help Saudi researchers

Updated 10 min 3 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: More than 2,000 items of information related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic have been collated to help Saudi research into the health crisis.
The library of data includes study documents, print and online news articles, videos, and other relevant content from sources around
the world.
The comprehensive COVID-19 database has been compiled by the Center for Research and Knowledge Networking in Riyadh and covers a range of medical, economic, and social fields linked to the global virus outbreak.
Detailed facts and figures obtained by the center will help provide researchers in the Kingdom with access to statistics on areas such as economics, medical industries, virology, politics, electronic fraud, literature, education, psychology, and seminars.
Center administrators aim to ensure that the stored inventory of metadata is easily accessible to users.

FASTFACT

• The comprehensive COVID-19 database has been compiled by the Center for Research and Knowledge Networking in Riyadh.

• The library of data includes study documents, print and online news articles, videos, and other relevant content from sources around the world.

• Saudi Arabia on Tuesday recorded 781 new cases of COVID-19.

• Thirty new COVID-19-related fatalities were reported on Tuesday, raising the death toll to 4,137.

Meanwhile, for the fourth day in a row, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday recorded less than 800 new cases of COVID-19 with a figure of 781, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 322, 237.
The Saudi Ministry of Health said that there were currently 19,854 active cases, with 1,430 patients in critical or serious condition. Thirty new COVID-19-related fatalities were reported on Tuesday, raising the death toll to 4,137.
Of Tuesday’s confirmed cases, 86 percent were adults, 11 percent children, and the remaining 3 percent people aged over 65.
The Kingdom recorded 623 new recoveries, putting the total number of people who have so far recovered from the disease at 298,246, a recovery rate of 92.5 percent.
Officials added that 48,690 new polymerase chain reaction tests had been conducted in the past 24 hours, meaning more than 5.49 million checks had now been carried out in the country.

