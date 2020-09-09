You are here

Number of Absher beneficiaries reaches 17 million

Absher provides services such as making appointments, renewing passports, residents’ cards, IDs, driver’s licenses and others.(Supplied)
RIYADH: The number of users who benefit from 200 online services through the Kingdom’s electronic platform Absher has reached more than 17 million, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
The online platform allows citizens and expatriates to access several government services without having them to physically visit government offices.
It provides services such as making appointments, renewing passports, residents’ cards, IDs, driver’s licenses and others.
The services related to the Civil Status agency include the birth registration service, a developed Taqdeer (assessment) service, a service allowing amendment of the professions of civilians, a service allowing new family registry issue for mothers and a family registry issuing service for marriages.

335 Yemenis receive treatment at KSRelief prosthetic center in Aden

Updated 4 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

335 Yemenis receive treatment at KSRelief prosthetic center in Aden

  • A total of 183,581 mines have been extracted since the beginning of the project
Updated 4 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: A total of 335 Yemenis received treatment at the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) prosthetics center in Aden during August.
A large number of Yemenis have been affected by the land mines planted by the Houthi militias. In addition to helping Yemenis who lost their limbs to these mines, the center’s Project for Landmine Clearance (Masam) is also working relentlessly to clear all the land mines.
A total of 183,581 mines have been extracted since the beginning of the project. More than 1.1 million mines have been planted by Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen during the conflict, claiming hundreds of civilian lives.
Houthis are developing anti-vehicle mines and turning them into antipersonnel explosives to intimidate and terrorize civilians.
KSRelief is operating another prosthetic center in the Marib governorate. Amputees who are referred to one of the centers are first evaluated both physically and psychologically to determine the suitability of their overall condition to the use of
artificial limbs.
Then the devices are custom-made for each amputee by the center’s technicians. Once the prosthetic devices have been completed and fitted, specialized rehabilitation teams help patients adjust to the use of their new limbs. Once they have mastered the use of their prostheses, amputees return home with new confidence and improved mobility.
In order to ensure the sustainability of the provision of comprehensive services to amputees in the future, one of the program’s most important components is the training of
Yemeni cadres.
Since it was founded in May 2015, KSRelief has implemented 1,329 projects in 53 countries, worth more than $4.42 billion, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The countries that have benefited most from its work are Yemen ($3 billion), Palestine ($360 million),
Syria ($296 million), and Somalia ($192 million).
 

