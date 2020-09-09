RIYADH: The number of users who benefit from 200 online services through the Kingdom’s electronic platform Absher has reached more than 17 million, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
The online platform allows citizens and expatriates to access several government services without having them to physically visit government offices.
It provides services such as making appointments, renewing passports, residents’ cards, IDs, driver’s licenses and others.
The services related to the Civil Status agency include the birth registration service, a developed Taqdeer (assessment) service, a service allowing amendment of the professions of civilians, a service allowing new family registry issue for mothers and a family registry issuing service for marriages.
Number of Absher beneficiaries reaches 17 million
https://arab.news/mzqmh
Number of Absher beneficiaries reaches 17 million
RIYADH: The number of users who benefit from 200 online services through the Kingdom’s electronic platform Absher has reached more than 17 million, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.