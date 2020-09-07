You are here

  Fahad bin Sultan University signs deals to boost scientific facilities for students

Fahad bin Sultan University signs deals to boost scientific facilities for students

TABUK: Tabuk Gov. Prince Fahd bin Abdul Aziz oversaw the signing of several agreements between Fahad bin Sultan University and IT research and development companies.

The deals, signed in the presence of Education Minister Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh, aim to provide the best scientific services to the university’s students on NEOM scholarships.

The university signed strategic partnerships with a product development research company, a technology company owned by the Public Investment Fund, the Saudi Digital Academy, one of the initiatives of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, and the American Chalk Talk Co.

The director of Fahad bin Sultan University, Dr. Muhammad bin Abdullah Al-Luhaidan, signed the deal with the CEO of product development research company, Abdul-Mohsen Al-Majnouni, Saudi Digital Academy CEO Dr. Muhammad Al-Suhaim, and Ronnie Oder, representative of the Chalk Talk Co.

Under the deal, the product development research company will provide technical guidance to modernize engineering laboratories at the university.

The Saudi Digital Academy will handle aspects of the modern digital revolution such as blockchain, digital currencies and other technical aspects, while Chalk Talk will raise the level of scientific output for students on scholarships in natural sciences and mathematics, and prepare them for admission to the best international universities.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Fahad bin Sultan University

King Salman briefs Saudi Cabinet on calls with world leaders

Updated 4 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

King Salman briefs Saudi Cabinet on calls with world leaders

  • Five million people have now been tested for the coronavirus in Saudi Arabia.
Updated 4 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

NEOM: King Salman on Tuesday briefed the government about his conversations with world leaders this week.
The king, who chaired the virtual meeting from Neom, had phone discussions with the leaders of the US, France, Britain and Russia.
The king also briefed ministers on his message to Kuwaiti Deputy Emir and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, in which he emphasized ways of strengthening relations between the two nations.
As the holder of the presidency of the G20, the Kingdom reaffirmed its commitment to support the group in confronting the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as achieving stability and balance of the oil market.
The Saudi monarch also affirmed the country’s keenness to reach a permanent and just solution to the Palestinian cause to bring about peace.
The cabinet also reviewed various reports related to the pandemic, including the continuing decline of infections and the increase rate of recoveries in the Kingdom.
The meeting heard that five million people have now been tested for the coronavirus in Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus Saudi cabinet

Number of Absher beneficiaries reaches 17 million

