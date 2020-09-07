Fahad bin Sultan University signs deals to boost scientific facilities for students

TABUK: Tabuk Gov. Prince Fahd bin Abdul Aziz oversaw the signing of several agreements between Fahad bin Sultan University and IT research and development companies.

The deals, signed in the presence of Education Minister Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh, aim to provide the best scientific services to the university’s students on NEOM scholarships.

The university signed strategic partnerships with a product development research company, a technology company owned by the Public Investment Fund, the Saudi Digital Academy, one of the initiatives of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, and the American Chalk Talk Co.

The director of Fahad bin Sultan University, Dr. Muhammad bin Abdullah Al-Luhaidan, signed the deal with the CEO of product development research company, Abdul-Mohsen Al-Majnouni, Saudi Digital Academy CEO Dr. Muhammad Al-Suhaim, and Ronnie Oder, representative of the Chalk Talk Co.

Under the deal, the product development research company will provide technical guidance to modernize engineering laboratories at the university.

The Saudi Digital Academy will handle aspects of the modern digital revolution such as blockchain, digital currencies and other technical aspects, while Chalk Talk will raise the level of scientific output for students on scholarships in natural sciences and mathematics, and prepare them for admission to the best international universities.

