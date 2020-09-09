King Salman briefs Saudi Cabinet on calls with world leaders

NEOM: King Salman on Tuesday briefed the government about his conversations with world leaders this week.

The king, who chaired the virtual meeting from Neom, had phone discussions with the leaders of the US, France, Britain and Russia.

The king also briefed ministers on his message to Kuwaiti Deputy Emir and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, in which he emphasized ways of strengthening relations between the two nations.

As the holder of the presidency of the G20, the Kingdom reaffirmed its commitment to support the group in confronting the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as achieving stability and balance of the oil market.

The Saudi monarch also affirmed the country’s keenness to reach a permanent and just solution to the Palestinian cause to bring about peace.

The cabinet also reviewed various reports related to the pandemic, including the continuing decline of infections and the increase rate of recoveries in the Kingdom.

