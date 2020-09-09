You are here

'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' will end in 2021

The series became a pop culture sensation and gave rise to a new kind of fame born of reality TV. (AFP)
LOS ANGELES: Who do we keep up with now? After more than a decade, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” will be ending its run next year.

“It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye” to the reality show, Kim Kardashian West and other members of the extended Kardashian-Jenner family said in a statement Tuesday.

The series became a pop culture sensation and gave rise to a new kind of fame born of reality TV. It also was the launch pad for several family members’ fashion and beauty business empires and led to Kardashian West’s surprising reinvention as a social justice crusader and aspiring lawyer.

Besides Kardashian West, others names attached to the statement were Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner; Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian, and Scott Disick.

The show’s home, the E! network, said it’s a delayed farewell. The new season begins Sept. 17, with the final season to air in 2021.

The series, which debuted in October 2007, begat 12 spin-offs, including “Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami" and “Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian.”

Topics: Keeping Up With The Kardashians

DUBAI: Israeli May Tager has become the first model from her country to pose for a photoshoot in the United Arab Emirates, after the two nations agreed to normalize relations last month.
She posed in modest pyjamas during a desert shoot alongside a UAE-based model known as Anastasia.
Israel and the United Arab Emirates on Aug. 13 agreed to normalize relations, making the UAE the first Gulf country and the third Arab state to do so when a final agreement is signed.
The shoot, which involved the models waving the Israeli and UAE flags, took place in the sands of Dubai.
FIX is an Israeli woman’s lingerie and pyjama brand. Out of respect for customs in the UAE, they modelled only pajamas.
“We respect the rules here,” said Tager.
Easily accessible visas for Israeli citizens and direct flights between the countries have not yet been established, so the photoshoot team arrived on flights via Europe and on non-Israeli second passports.
“The moment we heard about the normalization agreement we thought it would be the most exciting thing to film in Dubai,” said producer Noya Yohananoff, adding that getting the right paperwork took some time to figure out.
Israel and the UAE have stressed the economic benefits that normalization could bring, with several business cooperation agreements already signed.
An Israeli delegation last week visited Abu Dhabi for normalization talks.

Topics: Middle East UAE Israel UAE-Israel relations

