UNESCO nominates 4 UAE historical sites in world heritage list

DUBAI: Four historical areas in the UAE emirate of Ras Al Khaima have been included in the tentative list of global heritage sites by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The sites, as reported by state news agency WAM, include an old pearling town (Jazirah al-Hamra), a medieval port city (Julfar), megalithic stone tombs (Shamal), and a diverse oasis (Dhayah).

The UAE Minister of Culture and Youth Noura bint Mohammed Al-Kaabi said these places represent 5,000 years of the county’s history.

“Julfar was a key port-city for international trade for centuries. Jazirat al-Hamra is the best-preserved pearling town in the Gulf… the sites at Dhayah and Shimal offer a record of our distant past as well as our more recent history,” she said.

Other sites in the UAE have previously been included in the tentative world heritage list such as Dubai Creek, some parts of Sharjah, Sir Bu Nair island, and Bidya Mosque.

Only Al Ain has been formally recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site so far.