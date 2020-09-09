You are here

UNESCO nominates 4 UAE historical sites in world heritage list

Dhayah Fort, historical location in north Ras Al Khaimah. (Shutterstock)
Updated 09 September 2020
Arab News

  • A UAE official said the places represent 5,2000 years of the county’s history
DUBAI: Four historical areas in the UAE emirate of Ras Al Khaima have been included in the tentative list of global heritage sites by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The sites, as reported by state news agency WAM, include an old pearling town (Jazirah al-Hamra), a medieval port city (Julfar), megalithic stone tombs (Shamal), and a diverse oasis (Dhayah).

The UAE Minister of Culture and Youth Noura bint Mohammed Al-Kaabi said these places represent 5,000 years of the county’s history.

“Julfar was a key port-city for international trade for centuries. Jazirat al-Hamra is the best-preserved pearling town in the Gulf… the sites at Dhayah and Shimal offer a record of our distant past as well as our more recent history,” she said.

Other sites in the UAE have previously been included in the tentative world heritage list such as Dubai Creek, some parts of Sharjah, Sir Bu Nair island, and Bidya Mosque.

Only Al Ain has been formally recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site so far.

Topics: UNESCO UAE

TWITTER POLL: Two-thirds say they won’t volunteer for COVID-19 vaccine

Updated 05 September 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Nearly two-thirds of respondents to an Arab News Twitter poll said they would not be willing to take part in a coronavirus vaccine trial.

Of the 949 people who took part nearly 61 percent said they would not be willing to join a vaccine trial, while nearly 40 percent said they would.

Laboratories around the world are in a race to be the first to discover a formula that will cure the virus that has claimed up to 880,000 lives, while infecting millions more.

The discovery of a cure, or vaccine to protect us from the virus, would likely be worth millions to the country and company that creates it.

But many people are wary to take part in such trials as part of the process often involves being infected with the disease that is being researched.

Topics: Twitter poll Coronavirus COVID-19

