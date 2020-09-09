You are here

  • Home
  • Oscars set minimum diversity rules for best picture prize

Oscars set minimum diversity rules for best picture prize

Tuesday’s new rules mark a more aggressive bid to re-shape Hollywood’s broader performance on diversity. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vj2ew

Updated 09 September 2020
AFP

Oscars set minimum diversity rules for best picture prize

Updated 09 September 2020
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood’s motion picture academy unveiled strict new eligibility rules to boost diversity among best picture Oscars nominees and the wider movie industry in a landmark announcement Tuesday.

From 2024, all films hoping to win Tinseltown’s most coveted prize will need to either employ a minimum number of cast, crew and administrative employees from under-represented backgrounds, or directly tackle themes affecting those communities.

The groundbreaking move comes after years of criticism over a lack of diversity among the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' members, and among the Oscar nominees and winners they select.

While the Academy has already taken steps to diversify its membership, Tuesday’s new rules mark a more aggressive bid to re-shape Hollywood’s broader performance on diversity.

“We believe these inclusion standards will be a catalyst for long-lasting, essential change in our industry,” said President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson in a statement.

Under the new rules, films vying for best picture will need to comply with at least two of four criteria designed to improve hiring practices and representation on and off screen.

The first criteria requires the movie to feature either a prominent actor from an underrepresented group, 30 percent of its smaller roles from minorities, or to address issues surrounding these communities as its main theme.

The second stipulates that behind-the-scenes senior leadership or technical crew members must be drawn from historically disadvantaged groups, which also include women, LGBT and disabled communities.

The final two measures concern offering internships and training to underrepresented workers, and diversity in the movie’s marketing and distribution teams.

Topics: Oscars

Coloring book helps kids celebrate Beirut’s famed architecture

Updated 24 min 50 sec ago
Rawaa Talass

Coloring book helps kids celebrate Beirut’s famed architecture

Updated 24 min 50 sec ago
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: A newly published children’s coloring book is aiming to encourage an appreciation of Lebanese architectural heritage among youngsters.

“Kids for Turath” (meaning heritage in Arabic) features 15 of the Lebanese capital Beirut’s most iconic, and sometimes lesser-known, historic and modern buildings.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TeePee&Co. (@teepeeandcobeirut) on

Palaces, educational institutions, and cultural venues are among the structures that children can learn about and color-in.

The book has been launched at a poignant time for the city following last month’s devastating port warehouse explosion which caused huge loss of life and severe damage to many buildings.

The idea for the coloring book came from Polish-Lebanese entrepreneur Julia Haddad, whose interest in Middle Eastern affairs led her to take up an internship in Beirut in 2012 before going on to work at the capital’s Polish Embassy.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TeePee&Co. (@teepeeandcobeirut) on

Haddad started a family of her own and also a business, Teepee and Co., specializing in children’s toys and room decor.

“I had a number of ideas, but I decided the one thing that will appeal the most to kids was the coloring book,” she told Arab News.

“My hope is that it will somehow plant a seed in the child’s mind to notice these buildings and think that this is something that they associate with their city.”

Although the book was designed for children, it has also managed to draw the attention of an older audience. “We had a lot of adults saying that they bought the book for themselves rather than for their children,” Haddad added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TeePee&Co. (@teepeeandcobeirut) on

It took her more than a year to compile the book through detailed research, consultation with friends, and working with designers to create intricate drawings and short educational texts (in English, French, and soon Arabic) on each structure.

Among the architectural styles highlighted are Ottoman, art deco, and brutalist, and monuments include the Sursock Museum, Cinema Opera, The Egg building, Heneine Palace, and Hotel Albergo.

In the longer term, Haddad hopes that neglected architectural gems in Beirut will be revived to their former glory through restoration.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TeePee&Co. (@teepeeandcobeirut) on

“A lot of the buildings that we featured were not in great shape. Unless there are more initiatives to save and care about heritage instead of just demolishing it and putting up glass towers, it won’t be there for future generations to see,” she said.

Following the deadly blast in Beirut on Aug. 4, all net profits from the book will be donated to the Lebanese NGO Beit El-Baraka, which is working to support homeless people and destroyed businesses. 

Topics: Beirut

Latest updates

Husband of detained UK-Iranian urges govt help after new charges
Coloring book helps kids celebrate Beirut’s famed architecture
Fauci says Astrazeneca vaccine pause unfortunate, not uncommon
Global halal economy estimated to hit $3.2 trillion by 2024
Designer Kim Jones tapped to helm Fendi womenswear

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.