Russia detains deputy energy minister Tikhonov over fraud allegations

MOSCOW: Russian state investigators have detained Anatoly Tikhonov, a deputy energy minister, on fraud allegations, the TASS news agency reported late on Tuesday, citing a law enforcement source.
Tikhonov was detained after searches at the ministry, TASS said. Tikhonov, 51, is one of a total eight deputies for Energy Minister Alexander Novak. He was focused on digital projects at the ministry.
The energy ministry did not reply to a Reuters request for a comment.
