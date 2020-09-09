You are here

  Russia detains deputy energy minister Tikhonov over fraud allegations

Russia detains deputy energy minister Tikhonov over fraud allegations

High rises of the Moscow City business center dominate the skyline in central Moscow, on June 28, 2012. (File/AFP)
Updated 09 September 2020
Reuters

  • Tikhonov was detained after searches at the ministry, TASS said
  • The energy ministry did not reply to a Reuters request for a comment
MOSCOW: Russian state investigators have detained Anatoly Tikhonov, a deputy energy minister, on fraud allegations, the TASS news agency reported late on Tuesday, citing a law enforcement source.
Tikhonov was detained after searches at the ministry, TASS said. Tikhonov, 51, is one of a total eight deputies for Energy Minister Alexander Novak. He was focused on digital projects at the ministry.
The energy ministry did not reply to a Reuters request for a comment.

More than 100 UK lawmakers condemn China over Uighurs abuse

Updated 54 min 37 sec ago
AP

More than 100 UK lawmakers condemn China over Uighurs abuse

  • A letter referred to reports of forced population control and mass detention of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang
  • Chinese officials have repeatedly derided allegations of genocide, forced sterilization and the mass detention
Updated 54 min 37 sec ago
AP

LONDON: More than 100 British lawmakers signed a letter to the Chinese ambassador on Wednesday condemning what they described as “a systematic and calculated program of ethnic cleansing against the Uighur people” in China’s far western Xinjiang region.

“When the world is presented with such overwhelming evidence of gross human rights abuses, nobody can turn a blind eye,” said the cross-party letter, which was signed by 130 lawmakers.

“We as Parliamentarians in the United Kingdom write to express our absolute condemnation of this oppression and call for it to end immediately.”

The letter referred to reports of forced population control and mass detention of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, as well as video apparently showing a large number of blindfolded and shaven men waiting to be loaded onto trains.

The lawmakers said the video — which was recently shown to Chinese Ambassador Liu Xiaoming during a BBC interview — bore “chilling” similarities to footage of Nazi concentration camps.

Chinese officials have repeatedly derided allegations of genocide, forced sterilization and the mass detention of nearly 1 million Uighurs in Xinjiang as lies fabricated by anti-China forces.

They maintain that the Uighurs are treated equally and that the Chinese government always protects the legitimate rights of ethnic minorities.

Asked Wednesday about whether he would take action on the issue, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain raises such concerns “directly with the Chinese authorities and we’ll continue to do so in the G20, at the UN and in every other context.”

Topics: China UK Uighur Muslims

