Husband of detained UK-Iranian urges govt help after new charges

Richard Ratcliffe (L), husband of British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, his daughter Gabriella (C) and his mother Barbara, pose outside of 10 Downing Street in central London to meet with Britain's PM Boris Johnson. (File/AFP)
  • Ratcliffe said in a statement that “it has become increasingly clear the past months that Nazanin is a hostage, held as leverage against a UK debt”
  • Possible links have been drawn in the UK and Iran between Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s detention and a British debt
LONDON: The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian woman detained in Tehran, on Wednesday called on the British government to do “everything to protect her” after Iran announced that she faces fresh charges.

Richard Ratcliffe said in a statement that “it has become increasingly clear the past months that Nazanin is a hostage, held as leverage against a UK debt.”
Zaghari-Ratcliffe has already spent more than four years in jail or under house arrest since she was detained at Tehran airport on sedition charges in April 2016 after visiting relatives in Iran with her young daughter.
On Tuesday, Iranian state television’s website Iribnews reported: “The 15th chamber of the Islamic Revolutionary Court summoned Nazanin Zaghari this morning with her lawyer... to notify them of a new indictment.”
The report cited “an informed source” but gave no further details on the charges or trial date.
Ratcliffe, said in a statement that “It is important that the UK government does everything to protect her and others as Iran’s hostage diplomacy continues to escalate.”
“This starts with the British embassy insisting it is able to attend Nazanin’s trial on Sunday.”
Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who at the time worked for the Thomson Reuters Foundation — the media organization’s philanthropic arm — was convicted on sedition charges, which she denies, and sentenced to a five-year jail term.
Tulip Siddiq, the British MP for Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s constituency, tweeted that she had been in touch with the detainee, and confirmed that “she was taken to court this morning and told she will face another trial on Sunday.”
Britain’s foreign ministry said bringing new charges was “indefensible and unacceptable.”
“We have been consistently clear that she must not be returned to prison,” a ministry spokesperson said.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been on temporary release from Evin prison in Tehran and under house arrest since earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Possible links have been drawn in the UK and Iran between Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s detention and a British debt dating back more than 40 years, to when the shah of Iran paid the UK £400 million for 1,500 Chieftain tanks.
When the shah was ousted in 1979, Britain refused to deliver the tanks to the new Islamic Republic but kept the money.

More than 100 UK lawmakers condemn China over Uighurs abuse

  • A letter referred to reports of forced population control and mass detention of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang
  • Chinese officials have repeatedly derided allegations of genocide, forced sterilization and the mass detention
LONDON: More than 100 British lawmakers signed a letter to the Chinese ambassador on Wednesday condemning what they described as “a systematic and calculated program of ethnic cleansing against the Uighur people” in China’s far western Xinjiang region.

“When the world is presented with such overwhelming evidence of gross human rights abuses, nobody can turn a blind eye,” said the cross-party letter, which was signed by 130 lawmakers.

“We as Parliamentarians in the United Kingdom write to express our absolute condemnation of this oppression and call for it to end immediately.”

The letter referred to reports of forced population control and mass detention of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, as well as video apparently showing a large number of blindfolded and shaven men waiting to be loaded onto trains.

The lawmakers said the video — which was recently shown to Chinese Ambassador Liu Xiaoming during a BBC interview — bore “chilling” similarities to footage of Nazi concentration camps.

Chinese officials have repeatedly derided allegations of genocide, forced sterilization and the mass detention of nearly 1 million Uighurs in Xinjiang as lies fabricated by anti-China forces.

They maintain that the Uighurs are treated equally and that the Chinese government always protects the legitimate rights of ethnic minorities.

Asked Wednesday about whether he would take action on the issue, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain raises such concerns “directly with the Chinese authorities and we’ll continue to do so in the G20, at the UN and in every other context.”

