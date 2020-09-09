Portland police arrest 11 after overnight protests

You are here

A protester faces Oregon police wearing anti-riot gear during the 100th day and night of protests against racism and police brutality in Portland, Oregon, on September 5, 2020. (AFP)
Reuters

Police arrested 11 people in Portland as protests continued to take place after 100 days of demonstrations in the Oregon city against racism and police brutality.
Tuesday night, a group began gathering at the site of the Saturday Market and marched in the street to the area of Transit Police Department offices, the police said in a statement. (https://bit.ly/2R7CKRR)
As the crowd arrived, some stood on the train rails, which interfered with trains getting through the area. Other members of the group stood in the street, blocking vehicular traffic, the police added.
The police said they ordered the demonstrators to disperse. Some adhered while others continued to march around in the streets and threw projectiles such as eggs and water bottles toward officers.
Portland police said they used some munitions to control the crowd but no CS gas, the main component of tear gas.
The police did not mention any injuries but said they made 11 arrests on charges such as interfering with a peace officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and attempting escape.
Portland has seen nightly protests for over three months that have at times turned into violent clashes between demonstrators and officers, as well as between right- and left-wing groups.
Demonstrations erupted around the United States following the death in May of George Floyd, a Black man, after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Husband of detained UK-Iranian urges govt help after new charges

AFP

LONDON: The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian woman detained in Tehran, on Wednesday called on the British government to do “everything to protect her” after Iran announced that she faces fresh charges.

Richard Ratcliffe said in a statement that “it has become increasingly clear the past months that Nazanin is a hostage, held as leverage against a UK debt.”
Zaghari-Ratcliffe has already spent more than four years in jail or under house arrest since she was detained at Tehran airport on sedition charges in April 2016 after visiting relatives in Iran with her young daughter.
On Tuesday, Iranian state television’s website Iribnews reported: “The 15th chamber of the Islamic Revolutionary Court summoned Nazanin Zaghari this morning with her lawyer... to notify them of a new indictment.”
The report cited “an informed source” but gave no further details on the charges or trial date.
Ratcliffe, said in a statement that “It is important that the UK government does everything to protect her and others as Iran’s hostage diplomacy continues to escalate.”
“This starts with the British embassy insisting it is able to attend Nazanin’s trial on Sunday.”
Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who at the time worked for the Thomson Reuters Foundation — the media organization’s philanthropic arm — was convicted on sedition charges, which she denies, and sentenced to a five-year jail term.
Tulip Siddiq, the British MP for Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s constituency, tweeted that she had been in touch with the detainee, and confirmed that “she was taken to court this morning and told she will face another trial on Sunday.”
Britain’s foreign ministry said bringing new charges was “indefensible and unacceptable.”
“We have been consistently clear that she must not be returned to prison,” a ministry spokesperson said.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been on temporary release from Evin prison in Tehran and under house arrest since earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Possible links have been drawn in the UK and Iran between Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s detention and a British debt dating back more than 40 years, to when the shah of Iran paid the UK £400 million for 1,500 Chieftain tanks.
When the shah was ousted in 1979, Britain refused to deliver the tanks to the new Islamic Republic but kept the money.

Topics: Richard Ratcliffe UK Iran

