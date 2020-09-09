TWITTER POLL: Over half of voters say Qatar will not allow Israeli planes into its airspace

Several Gulf states have said they will open their skies to Israeli aircraft following the normalization deal with the UAE, but some believe Qatar will refuse to follow suit.

Over half of 1,209 Twitter poll voters say that Qatar will not open its airspace to Israeli flights, while 49 percent disagree and believe Doha will open its airspace to Israel.

Saudi Arabia and Bahrain announced last week that they would allow any flights going to and from the United Arab Emirates to fly over its territory, a move that would give Israel access to some of the kingdoms’ airspace for the first time.

The announcement came days after the first direct flight from Israel to the UAE — a symbolic move as the two nations begin normalizing relations.

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, called the announcement a “tremendous breakthrough.”