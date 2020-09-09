RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman held a phone call on Wednesday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Saudi Press Agency said in a statement.
During the call, they reviewed the work of the G20 countries and the upcoming G20 Summit, which will be chaired by the Kingdom in November, as well as the efforts made within its meetings to confront the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and mitigate its effects.
The king stressed the importance of the member countries continuing these efforts to mitigate the effects of the pandemic on the global economy.
The Indian prime minister expressed his appreciation to the Kingdom for its distinguished leadership of the G20 this year, and expressed his confidence that the world would benefit from the results of the G20 meetings.
During the call, they also discussed relations between their two countries and means of developing them in various fields.
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, India’s Modi discuss G20, coronavirus
