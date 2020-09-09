You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, India’s Modi discuss G20, coronavirus

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, India’s Modi discuss G20, coronavirus

Saudi Arabia King Salman (R) walks with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an official welcoming ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zf3fg

Updated 09 September 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, India’s Modi discuss G20, coronavirus

  • The king stressed the importance of mitigating effects of Covid-19
  • Modi conveyed his confidence that the world will benefit from G20 work
Updated 09 September 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman held a phone call on Wednesday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Saudi Press Agency said in a statement.
During the call, they reviewed the work of the G20 countries and the upcoming G20 Summit, which will be chaired by the Kingdom in November, as well as the efforts made within its meetings to confront the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and mitigate its effects.
The king stressed the importance of the member countries continuing these efforts to mitigate the effects of the pandemic on the global economy.
The Indian prime minister expressed his appreciation to the Kingdom for its distinguished leadership of the G20 this year, and expressed his confidence that the world would benefit from the results of the G20 meetings.
During the call, they also discussed relations between their two countries and means of developing them in various fields.

Topics: King Salman Saudi Arabia Narendra Modi India Coronavirus 2020 G20 Summit COVID-19 G20

Related

Saudi Arabia
King Salman briefs Saudi Cabinet on calls with world leaders
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman discusses G20, coronavirus with UK’s Johnson

Saudi rights body empowers women, youth through partnerships, workshops

Updated 18 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi rights body empowers women, youth through partnerships, workshops

  • People with special needs, along with women and children, will be supported in accordance with international agreements and standards
Updated 18 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi Human Rights Commission (HRC) and the charitable group Alwaleed Philanthropies will work to promote human rights through the empowerment of women and youth following a partnership agreement between the two organizations.

Under the memorandum of cooperation (MoC) signed by Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad, head of the HRC, and Princess Lamia bint Majid, secretary-general of Alwaleed Philanthropies, people with special needs, along with women and children, will be supported in accordance with international agreements and standards.

Support will also be directed at women who have suffered psychologically, socially or economically in the Kingdom as part of the foundations’ initiative, which also includes training lawyers of the Waeya program in partnership with the UN.

Al-Awwad said that the commission hopes to have partnerships with all agencies involved in protecting human rights, and praised the Alwaleed Philanthropies’ efforts in humanitarian services.

“This MoC is one of the bases of the foundation regarding the empowerment of women and youth and the development of societies. We need to work together to support the empowerment of women in the Kingdom, and to address all the challenges they face in economic and social development, as well as reduce violence and the oppression of young and special-need people’s rights,” said Princess Lamia.

Meanwhile, the HRC has highlighted the important role that civil society institutions have in protecting human rights by expanding their capacity to deal with international UN human rights’ mechanisms in line with the sustainable development goals, the Saudi Vision 2030 and their role during the Kingdom’s presidency of the G20.

This came during Al-Awwad’s inauguration of a training workshop, titled “Promoting the capacities of the civil society institutions in dealing with UN international human rights mechanisms,” held by HRC as part of a technical cooperation program with the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

The workshop’s first day of sessions will focus on the international human rights system and the role of civil society institutions in protecting and promoting human rights. An overview of the recommendations and remarks elaborated by UN mechanisms to the Kingdom will also be offered.

On the second day, sessions will discuss the role of civil society during the Kingdom’s G20 presidency and the activation of its role in the human rights work in line with the sustainable development goals and the Saudi Vision 2030.

Al-Awwad said that protecting human rights is a religious and national duty, and efforts should be combined in order to develop and encourage those rights and respect fundamental freedoms.

Cooperating with the relevant authorities is a central pillar for work in the area of human rights, he added.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Human Rights Commission (HRC)

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi rights body restructures committees to facilitate work
Saudi Arabia
Saudi rights body welcomes introduction of alternative penalties

Latest updates

Bahrain sells $2 billion in sukuk and bonds
Anger as death-row prisoner sworn in as Sri Lankan MP
Saudi rights body empowers women, youth through partnerships, workshops
Indonesian students send mixed signals on remote learning
Jordan orders army conscription for 25-29-year-olds to help tackle unemployment

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.