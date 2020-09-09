You are here

  • Home
  • Top buys at Tattersalls signal intent for Saudi Arabia’s newly formed Najd Stud

Top buys at Tattersalls signal intent for Saudi Arabia’s newly formed Najd Stud

Top-priced Walkinthesand sold for 220,000 guineas at the Tattersalls August sale and will race in Saudi Arabia for the Riyadh-based Najd Stud (Photo: Tattersalls)
Short Url

https://arab.news/npccb

Updated 13 sec ago
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

Top buys at Tattersalls signal intent for Saudi Arabia’s newly formed Najd Stud

  • British bloodstock agent Ted Voute bought four horses at the recent three-day Newmarket sale totaling 650,000 guineas
Updated 13 sec ago
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

LONDON: The three most-expensive racehorses auctioned at the Tattersalls August sale will be at home in the upcoming King’s Cup series in Saudi Arabia, according to leading consignor Ted Voute.

The British bloodstock agent bought four horses at the recent three-day Newmarket sale totaling 650,000 guineas ($890,345), including the top-priced Walkinthesand (220,000 guineas), To Nathaniel (185,000 guineas), and Tell Me All (180,000 guineas) — all purchased for the newly formed Riyadh-based Najd Stud, which will be looking to run the horses in the upcoming series in the Kingdom.

Voute, who has a strong connection with Saudi Arabian racing having bought several horses for another Saudi owner Prince A. A. Faisal told Arab News he was happy with the horses’ chances in the Kingdom considering the remit given to him by the new stud.

“We basically bought the horses that are capable of a mile and two (furlongs) on soft ground, because the Riyadh track rides a little on the softer side and with the King’s Cup series in mind, that was kind of the remit,” he said.

“A horse like To Nathaniel, trained by John Gosden, the same trainer as Mishriff, was owned by George Strawbridge who actually had a winner on Saudi Cup day earlier this year, and particularly Walkinthesand being a horse that comes from a sire line that performs very well in Riyadh, so we focused on that combined with, obviously, performance.”


With the thoroughbred sales calendar disrupted this year by the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the new August sale came two months in advance of the usual autumn horses-in-training sale and Voute had to conduct some of his work remotely.

“We conducted the sale online, but I came up (to Newmarket) the day before and viewed all the horses, they have some very strict protocols here which we adhered to. We viewed them all, vetted them all and then had the luxury of doing the sale from my office at home via FaceTime,” he said.

“It’s a brand-new sale and it was timed because, for the July sale, a lot of those entering horses just felt it was a bit early. We couldn’t have the involvement of people from the Middle East, and we also just hadn’t had enough racing for people to know whether they wanted to sell horses or not, so we lobbied (for the sale).”

However, another Saudi-owned horse which has been racing recently and creating a buzz is Prince Faisal’s colt Mishriff, which came second in February’s Saudi Derby in Riyadh and went on to win at Newmarket, claim a French Derby victory at Chantilly, as well as a win at Deauville in France over the summer.

There was debate as to whether the three-year-old, bred by Prince Faisal, would run at the Champion Stakes at Ascot or in the prestigious l’Arc de Triomphe in France, but Voute told Arab News a run in England was on the cards.

“So, it’s been decided, he won’t go for the Arc, John Gosden got the boss Prince Faisal and I together via phone and we talked about all the eventualities and what we should be doing. He kind of pointed us more toward Champion (Stakes), he doesn’t mind a cut in the ground and sometimes at Ascot at that time of year there is cut in the ground.

“He’s been on the go, he won at Nottingham at the end of his two-year-old career in November and then obviously he was kept in training to go to the Saudi Cup day, which was Feb. 29, so he’s been on the go quite a long time,” he added.


Voute also said that Prince Faisal was considering featuring the popular horse in the Kingdom again next year.

“The prince hasn’t ruled out looking at the Saudi Cup day to see if there’s a race there because the prize money is phenomenal. He’s a well-followed horse in Saudi Arabia and on social media I think he has a bit of a following, so he hasn’t ruled out thinking about coming back and doing that.”

Topics: Horse Racing Saudi Arabia Ted Voute

Related

Sport
Saudi Cup ‘double or nothing’ with two horses in $20m race for leading agent Ted Voute
Special photos
Sport
Jewel in Kingdom’s sporting crown Juddmonte Farms eyeing Saudi Cup glory

Heat oust depleted Bucks to reach NBA East finals

Updated 09 September 2020
AFP

Heat oust depleted Bucks to reach NBA East finals

  • The fifth-seeded Heat will face either the Boston Celtics or Toronto Raptors for a place in the NBA Finals
Updated 09 September 2020
AFP

MIAMI: The Miami Heat punched their ticket to the NBA Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, beating top-seeded Milwaukee 103-94 as injured Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo watched from the bench.
Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic scored 17 points apiece as six Heat players scored in double figures and Miami completed a 4-1 series victory in a bruising encounter against the league's top defensive team.
Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 23 points.
Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Antetokounmpo — tipped to scoop a second straight MVP award this season — aggravated his sprained right ankle in the first half of the Bucks' game-four overtime victory over the Heat.
The Bucks declared him inactive less than an hour before tipoff on Tuesday.
The loss of Antetokounmpo, who averaged career highs of 29.5 points and 13.6 rebounds per game this season, was a huge blow for the Bucks, as they tried to do what no NBA team has done before: Come back from an 0-3 deficit to win a seven-game playoff series.
It's the second straight campaign that the Bucks built the best regular-season record only to come up short in the playoffs.
In 2019 they fell to the eventual champion Toronto Raptors in six games in the Eastern Conference finals.
The fifth-seeded Heat will face either the Boston Celtics or Toronto Raptors for a place in the NBA Finals.
The Celtics lead their series against the defending NBA champion Raptors three games to two.

Topics: NBA miami heat

Related

Sport
Miami Heat complete another season series over Dallas Mavericks with 95-88 win
Sport
Heat use big 4th quarter to take 3-0 series lead over Bucks

Latest updates

Greenhouse gases hit new record despite lockdowns, UN says
Saudi Arabia's King Salman discusses G20, coronavirus with China's Xi Jinping
Gargash: UAE-Israel agreement will not be at the expense of the Palestinian issue
Saudi Arabia announces 28 more coronavirus deaths
Manchester bombing victims waited 75 minutes for medical help

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.