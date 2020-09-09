You are here

United Arab Emirates has 883 new virus cases

A couple walk on a bridge on the beachfront of the Arabian Gulf with a backdrop of the "Ain Dubai" or Dubai Eye, an 853 foot (260 meter) ferris wheel that is under construction in Dubai, UAE. (File/AP)
Updated 09 September 2020
AP

United Arab Emirates has 883 new virus cases

  • The country’s climbing infections have raised concerns that authorities could reinstate lockdowns in parts of the country that rely heavily on tourism
  • The UAE has pushed an aggressive testing campaign, with 85,917 virus tests conducted in the past day
Updated 09 September 2020
AP

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates has recorded 883 new coronavirus cases, the country’s biggest daily jump since late May.
The figures bring the total number of recorded infections to 75,981 and 393 confirmed deaths. This come as students return to schools for in-person instruction and tourists trickle back to the skyscraper-studded city of Dubai.
The UAE has pushed an aggressive testing campaign, with 85,917 virus tests conducted in the past day.
The country’s climbing infections have raised concerns that authorities could reinstate lockdowns in parts of the country that rely heavily on tourism.

Topics: Coronavirus UAE

Storm in a teacup: Lebanon's president and 1.675 kilos of finest Ceylon brew

Updated 31 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Storm in a teacup: Lebanon's president and 1.675 kilos of finest Ceylon brew

Updated 31 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

BEIRUT: So you’re the president of a country with a ruling elite widely held to be inept and corrupt, the economy is collapsing, and swaths of your capital city have been reduced to rubble by a devastating explosion.

It must be tempting just to sit down and have a nice cup of tea. But President Michel Aoun of Lebanon can’t even do that without getting into hot water.

The trouble started brewing when the president's office published a photo last month of Aoun receiving the Sri Lankan ambassador, who said Colombo had “donated 1,675 kilos of Ceylon tea to those affected by the Beirut blast.”

All well and good. The beleaguered residents of Gemmayze may have no homes, but at least they can be refreshed.

On Wednesday, however, it emerged that Aoun had written to Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa thanking him for the gift, which “was distributed to the families of the soldiers in the Presidential Guard Brigade.”

And that’s when it all boiled over. Aoun has a new social media hashtag — #TeaThief — and his conduct has been described as shameful, although admittedly not for the first time.

“The tea was sent to the Lebanese, particularly those affected by the explosion,” said independent MP Paula Yacoubian. “Of course it wasn't a present for those who don't need it. Distributing the aid to your entourage is shameful.”

One Lebanese Twitter user wrote: “Corruption in Lebanon continues. This government has 0 percent chance of changing.”

Topics: Lebanon Beirut Michel Aoun

