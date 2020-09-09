You are here

Greenhouse gases hit new record despite lockdowns, UN says

The greenhouse of CO2Bio is seen in front of the oil refinery in Mongstad, Norway, July 31, 2018. Picture taken July 31, 2018. (Reuters)
  • COVID lockdowns reduced emissions by 17% in April; but overall, long-term buildup of gases unaffected
  • Carbon dioxide levels at highest in 3 million years
GENEVA/NEW YORK: Concentrations of greenhouse gases in the Earth’s atmosphere hit a record high this year, a United Nations report showed on Wednesday, as an economic slowdown amid the coronavirus pandemic had little lasting effect.
The sharp, but short, dip earlier this year represented only a blip in the build-up of climate-warming carbon dioxide, now at its highest level in 3 million years.
“We have seen a drop in the emissions this year because of the COVID crisis and lockdowns in many countries ... but this is not going to change the big picture,” Petteri Taalas, head of the World Meteorological Organization, a UN agency based in Geneva, told Reuters Television.
“We have continued seeing records in atmospheric concentration of carbon dioxide.”
While daily emissions fell in April by 17% relative to the previous year, those were still on a par with 2006 – underlining how much emissions have grown in recent years.
And by early June, as factories and offices reopened, emissions were back up to within 5% of 2019 levels, according to the report by several UN agencies.
Even if 2020 emissions are lower than last year’s output by up to 7%, as expected, what is released will still contribute to the long-term accumulation since the industrial era.
“The consequences of our failure to get to grips with the climate emergency are everywhere,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, launching the report in New York.
“Whether we are tackling a pandemic or the climate crisis, it is clear that we need science, solidarity and decisive solutions.”

CARBON DIOXIDE LEVELS RISING
Presenting the latest data on emissions, global temperatures and climate impacts on Earth’s oceans and frozen regions, the report showed atmospheric concentration of CO2 hit 414.38 parts per million in July, compared with 411.74 ppm a year earlier.
Scientists say they consider 350 ppm, breached in 1988, a safe limit.
As CO2 levels have increased, global temperatures have also risen by about 1.1 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Scientists say a temperature rise beyond 1.5 or 2 degrees will lead to far worse impacts across the world, including droughts, stronger storms and extreme sea level rise.
“We are really only adapted and able to deal with a very small range of possible weather,” Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at the University of Oxford, told Reuters.
“Even if this is just perturbed a little bit, we come very quickly to the edges of what we as societies can deal with.”
The report detailed how climate change is expected to put hundreds of millions more people at risk of flooding. Access to fresh water is also projected to worsen.
The number of people living in water-scarce areas by mid-century is now estimated to reach up to 3.2 billion, up from the previous estimate of about 1.9 billion.
“It is those who are the most vulnerable in society who are hit fit first,” Otto said.

Manchester bombing victims waited 75 minutes for medical help

Manchester bombing victims waited 75 minutes for medical help

  • At least two victims received medical attention more than an hour after the blast
  • The inquiry was told that their lives may have been saved had they received medical attention earlier
LONDON: Just one paramedic attended the scene of the Manchester Arena bombing during the first 40 minutes after the blast, and at least two victims had to wait over an hour for medical attention, an inquiry has heard.
The inquiry into the 2017 bombing entered its second day on Tuesday, with the inquiry’s counsel, Paul Greaney, telling the court that it would have to consider whether more lives could have been saved.
Greaney was critical of the emergency services’ response and coordination in the wake of the attack.
He said only three ambulances were available on the night of the attack, and a police officer had to plead for ambulances 24 minutes after the bomb exploded as crowds left the Ariana Grande concert.
At 10:33 p.m., two minutes after Salman Abedi’s bomb detonated, one police officer sent a radio message saying “it’s definitely a bomb,” and requested backup and ambulances.
Twenty minutes later, another officer from Manchester police’s firearms division reported that the bomber was dead, and urged emergency services to send more ambulances. “We just need more ambos and paramedics. Any one they can get hold of, please,” he said. 
Two minutes after that call, another police officer phoned the control room. “You’re going to hate me, where’s our ambulances please?” he said.
At least two victims received medical attention more than an hour after the blast. The inquiry was told that their lives may have been saved had they received medical attention earlier.
One victim, an 18-year-old woman, was removed from the blast zone at 11:26 p.m. — nearly an hour after the explosion — and was put into an ambulance at 11:38 p.m. She later died.
Another, a 28-year-old man, was evacuated from the part of the arena where the blast took place, the City Room, at 11:17 p.m. 
He was removed on a makeshift stretcher, made from a display board found in the arena, and received medical attention at 11:47 p.m. but later died. Greaney said the “issue of (his) survivability is a significant issue for the inquiry to consider.”
Most patients were removed using makeshift stretchers, with only one medical stretcher in use all evening.
The inquiry was also told that in July 2016, Manchester authorities identified the City Room in the arena as a potential target for terrorist attacks.
Greaney said: “The very fact that a terrorist attack in the City Room was expressly envisaged as a suitable set of facts for a multiple-agency exercise may speak volumes about how obvious a target for terrorists the City Room was.”
The inquiry is expected to continue into spring 2021, and will explore whether there were any failings by security services, the police or arena staff in preventing and responding to the attack.

