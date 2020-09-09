You are here

India adds another 89K COVID-19 cases, to reopen schools

Railway employees sit inside a carriage of a metro train during a trial before the resumption of metro services after a nearly six-month hiatus due measures imposed against the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata on September 9, 2020. (AFP)
People wait to board passenger buses during rush hour at a bus terminal, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Mumbai, India, September 9, 2020. (Reuters)
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 as a man offers sanitizer to a boy at a government health center in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (AP)
A health worker examines swab samples for Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a collection centre at Samarnagar area in Siliguri on September 9, 2020. (AFP)
  • India’s total caseload on Wednesday reached 4.37 million
  • More than 1 million people have tested positive for the coronavirus in India in less than two weeks
NEW DELHI: India added another 89,706 coronavirus cases to the second-highest tally in the world, and the government said schools would reopen later this month for senior students after being closed for more than five months.
India’s famed white marble Taj Mahal in the northern city of Agra will also reopen Sept. 21 with access restricted to 5,000 tourists a day to prevent overcrowding.
According to the Health Ministry, India’s total caseload on Wednesday reached 4.37 million. The ministry also reported 1,115 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities up to 73,890. India has the second-most cases in the world and the third-most deaths behind the United States and Brazil.
More than 1 million people have tested positive for the coronavirus in India in less than two weeks. Testing has been ramped up to more than 1 million a day, with cumulative testing exceeding 50 million.
In the Indian capital, authorities said COVID-19 testing centers can take walk-ins without a doctor’s prescription. This follows a rise in the daily tally of coronavirus cases to 2,411 from less than 1,000 last month.
The Health Ministry on Tuesday announced a partial reopening of schools from Sept. 21 for students of 9-12th grades for taking teachers’ guidance. Online learning will still be permitted.
Schools were shut after India imposed a strict nationwide lockdown on March 25. The government started easing it in May to revive economic activity.

Topics: Coronavirus India

Greenhouse gases hit new record despite lockdowns, UN says

  • COVID lockdowns reduced emissions by 17% in April; but overall, long-term buildup of gases unaffected
  • Carbon dioxide levels at highest in 3 million years
GENEVA/NEW YORK: Concentrations of greenhouse gases in the Earth’s atmosphere hit a record high this year, a United Nations report showed on Wednesday, as an economic slowdown amid the coronavirus pandemic had little lasting effect.
The sharp, but short, dip earlier this year represented only a blip in the build-up of climate-warming carbon dioxide, now at its highest level in 3 million years.
“We have seen a drop in the emissions this year because of the COVID crisis and lockdowns in many countries ... but this is not going to change the big picture,” Petteri Taalas, head of the World Meteorological Organization, a UN agency based in Geneva, told Reuters Television.
“We have continued seeing records in atmospheric concentration of carbon dioxide.”
While daily emissions fell in April by 17% relative to the previous year, those were still on a par with 2006 – underlining how much emissions have grown in recent years.
And by early June, as factories and offices reopened, emissions were back up to within 5% of 2019 levels, according to the report by several UN agencies.
Even if 2020 emissions are lower than last year’s output by up to 7%, as expected, what is released will still contribute to the long-term accumulation since the industrial era.
“The consequences of our failure to get to grips with the climate emergency are everywhere,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, launching the report in New York.
“Whether we are tackling a pandemic or the climate crisis, it is clear that we need science, solidarity and decisive solutions.”

CARBON DIOXIDE LEVELS RISING
Presenting the latest data on emissions, global temperatures and climate impacts on Earth’s oceans and frozen regions, the report showed atmospheric concentration of CO2 hit 414.38 parts per million in July, compared with 411.74 ppm a year earlier.
Scientists say they consider 350 ppm, breached in 1988, a safe limit.
As CO2 levels have increased, global temperatures have also risen by about 1.1 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Scientists say a temperature rise beyond 1.5 or 2 degrees will lead to far worse impacts across the world, including droughts, stronger storms and extreme sea level rise.
“We are really only adapted and able to deal with a very small range of possible weather,” Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at the University of Oxford, told Reuters.
“Even if this is just perturbed a little bit, we come very quickly to the edges of what we as societies can deal with.”
The report detailed how climate change is expected to put hundreds of millions more people at risk of flooding. Access to fresh water is also projected to worsen.
The number of people living in water-scarce areas by mid-century is now estimated to reach up to 3.2 billion, up from the previous estimate of about 1.9 billion.
“It is those who are the most vulnerable in society who are hit fit first,” Otto said.

Topics: greenhouse gases UN lockdown

