Indonesian students send mixed signals on remote learning

Updated 09 September 2020
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

  • Poor internet speed, costly data leave rural pupils struggling to access lessons
DIENG PLATEAU, Central Java: Dewi Listiani must spend hours standing and staring at a wall in her kitchen, where a phone screen relays online lessons until her remote learning class ends for the day.

It is the only place in her home where she can access a strong internet connection.

“There is a certain spot in the kitchen in my house where the network is stable, so I hang my phone on the wall, and I have to stand all the time during the online class to be able to view the screen,” the 14-year-old grade nine student told Arab News.

She added that there were times when she has paid 3,000 Indonesian rupiahs (20 US cents) per day for 24-hour internet — a costly amount considering she needs access three to four times a week for online learning.

Listiani is not the only student facing problems.

Since March, when the pandemic forced authorities to shut down public institutions, including schools, to limit the spread of the virus, students, teachers and parents in the mountainous region of Batang regency in the Central Java province have been struggling with remote learning measures.

Common issues around the country, including major cities, are patchy internet connections, and a lack of internet quotas and gadgets to access online learning.

“We were at school earlier to register our user names and passwords for free internet quota from the government, but we still don’t know when we can actually use it,” Fika Nur Ainiy, a 13-year-old grade eight student told Arab News.

Ainiy and her three friends, who live in Batang regency’s Pranten village, which is nestled in the foothills of Mount Prau and Mount Sipandu, are lucky to have their phones. Still, the patchy network in the region has not made online learning any more accessible.

Linda Risma Ifadah said she hopes to return to school “normally, just like before,” while another student, 13-year-old Siti Laila Mubarokah, said she misses meeting people at school.

“What I miss the most is being together and playing with friends in school,” she said.

Kumpul Edy Suwanto, headmaster at an elementary school in Pranten, said he is not relying on the free quota from the government after he “tried online learning and found it was not suitable for students.

“Students who don’t have phones would often gather in close proximity to one another and form a small crowd to view the lessons on one phone, and that would break the health protocol, so we resort to teachers visiting them for home tutoring,” Suwanto told Arab News.

He added that since the school district has no coronavirus cases, the school committee had been trying to conduct in-school learning, in shifts, with a limited group of students. However, the regency administration ordered the school to stop its partial reopening this week and return to online learning.

The decision resulted in objections from parents “who were glad that the school had reopened, albeit partially,” Suwanto said.

“It’s because the parents are mainly farmers who have to leave home early in the morning to work on their potato fields and, therefore, cannot keep monitoring their children’s participation in online classes. So it looks like we will be sending teachers to revisit students’ homes and have home tutoring in small groups,” he said.

The strain of remote learning is also affecting parents, such as 33-year-old Binarsih, a resident of Central Java’s Klaten regency, who said she had a hard time understanding her children’s lessons as she is “only a high school graduate, and today’s lessons are more difficult.”

She said: “We are lucky, however, that my youngest son, a sixth-grade elementary school student, can access the internet at a relative’s house. Otherwise, I would have to spend hundreds of thousand rupiahs just to buy the quota.”

Another parent, Suharni, said she faces a tough time making her son, a grade three student, understand that the school closure is “not a holiday,” and that her work as a farm laborer means she cannot stay by his side and ensure he studies.

But like Binarsih, Suharni is lucky to have neighbors who provide free internet access to children in the neighborhood.

One neighbor is Sutrisno, who has been sharing his internet with students.

“Sometimes, I see them using it to play games, but most of the time they use it for online classes, so I just let them. When the quota is running out, and the internet is slowing down, they would know that it is better to use it for school instead of playing games,” Sutrisno told Arab News.

There are about 68 million students in the country, including 28 million elementary school pupils.

As of Wednesday, Indonesia had reported 203,342 coronavirus cases and 3,307 new cases, with Jakarta and Java being worst affected.

Anger as death-row prisoner sworn in as Sri Lankan MP

Mohammed Rasooldeen

  • Opposition parliament members say appointment of convicted murderer puts ‘permanent scar’ on nation’s history
COLOMBO: A Sri Lankan politician on death row for murder was on Tuesday sworn in as a legislator in the country’s parliament amid angry scenes.

Premalal Jayasekara became the first convict to take oath as a legislator in the country after being escorted from prison for the swearing-in ceremony.

“This disparaging act has not only drawn global attention, but has also created a permanent scar in the annals of history with the entry of a death-row prisoner to the legislature,” said Imran Mahroof, an opposition member of parliament from the eastern part of the island nation.

“In Sri Lanka, the man who kills a cow goes to jail, while the man who kills another man goes to parliament,” he told Arab News.

Several opposition members wore black shawls as a mark of protest, while others staged a walkout when he was being administered the oath of office.

Jayasekara was convicted in late July of murdering an opposition activist after opening fire during an election rally in 2015.

However, his death sentence was issued days after he had filed nomination papers for re-election in the Aug. 5 polls.

He was allowed to contest on behalf of the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party and secured the second position in the Ratnapura District preferential votes list.

After failing to attend the first session of parliament on Aug. 20 – due to a lack of approval from prison authorities – Jayasekara had filed a petition seeking a review to allow him to be escorted to the legislature by the commissioner general of prisons (CGP) for a day before being returned to jail.

As prison rules and regulations do not have provisions for an inmate on death row being appointed to public office, the CGP inquired on the matter with the Ministry of Justice, which in turn referred it to the country’s attorney general for a case study.

Subsequently, the attorney general informed the ministry that Jayasekara was not eligible to act as an MP under articles of the constitution.

The writ application was then filed before the Court of Appeal requesting permission for Jayasekara to attend parliamentary sessions, and the court allowed him to participate in the sessions of the House.

Human rights activist, Shreen Saroor, told Arab News: “People of this country voted in a convicted murderer. It shows who our citizens think is appropriate for politics. It also shows how corrupt and unruly our political system is and what qualifies to be a politician. No wonder we women and good men cannot get into this rotten political space.”

International political lobbyist, Muheed Jeeran, said: “Lawmakers are supposed to safeguard the public from lawbreakers but here a lawbreaker had become a lawmaker.

“The Sri Lankan system has failed to prevent a murder convict from becoming the MP of the parliament.

“The blame is not with the murder convict; rather it is the so-called intellectuals who specialize in law and failed to articulate the constitution to prevent such a pathetic decision that put down Sri Lanka’s image badly in the eyes of the international community,” Jeeran added.

Speaking to the press after the swearing-in ceremony, Jayasekara maintained his innocence and said that he was “still imprisoned over a crime he did not commit.” He claimed that he had been “framed” before adding that there were around 29,000 people “who are in prisons without having committed any wrong.”
 

