You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Germany’s Angela Merkel discuss G20, impacts of coronavirus

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Germany’s Angela Merkel discuss G20, impacts of coronavirus

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman stands next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a reception ceremony in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nwwwg

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Germany’s Angela Merkel discuss G20, impacts of coronavirus

  • Kingdom will host 15th G20 Summit on Nov 21-22
  • Merkel said she ‘appreciated the Kingdom’s efforts’ preparing for G20 summit
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman made a phone call on Wednesday to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the Saudi Press Agency said in a statement.
During the call, they discussed unified efforts within the meetings of G20 countries in preparation for the upcoming summit, which will be chaired by the Kingdom in November, to overcome the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and return to normal life.
Merkel said she “appreciated the Kingdom’s efforts in preparing and managing the G20 meetings, and hoped to continue international solidarity to confront the effects of the pandemic.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Angela Merkel 2020 G20 Summit G20 Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman discusses G20, coronavirus with China’s Xi Jinping
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia tops G20 digital competitiveness rankings

Saudi rights body empowers women, youth through partnerships, workshops

Updated 09 September 2020
Arab News

Saudi rights body empowers women, youth through partnerships, workshops

  • People with special needs, along with women and children, will be supported in accordance with international agreements and standards
Updated 09 September 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi Human Rights Commission (HRC) and the charitable group Alwaleed Philanthropies will work to promote human rights through the empowerment of women and youth following a partnership agreement between the two organizations.

Under the memorandum of cooperation (MoC) signed by Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad, head of the HRC, and Princess Lamia bint Majid, secretary-general of Alwaleed Philanthropies, people with special needs, along with women and children, will be supported in accordance with international agreements and standards.

Support will also be directed at women who have suffered psychologically, socially or economically in the Kingdom as part of the foundations’ initiative, which also includes training lawyers of the Waeya program in partnership with the UN.

Al-Awwad said that the commission hopes to have partnerships with all agencies involved in protecting human rights, and praised the Alwaleed Philanthropies’ efforts in humanitarian services.

“This MoC is one of the bases of the foundation regarding the empowerment of women and youth and the development of societies. We need to work together to support the empowerment of women in the Kingdom, and to address all the challenges they face in economic and social development, as well as reduce violence and the oppression of young and special-need people’s rights,” said Princess Lamia.

Meanwhile, the HRC has highlighted the important role that civil society institutions have in protecting human rights by expanding their capacity to deal with international UN human rights’ mechanisms in line with the sustainable development goals, the Saudi Vision 2030 and their role during the Kingdom’s presidency of the G20.

This came during Al-Awwad’s inauguration of a training workshop, titled “Promoting the capacities of the civil society institutions in dealing with UN international human rights mechanisms,” held by HRC as part of a technical cooperation program with the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

The workshop’s first day of sessions will focus on the international human rights system and the role of civil society institutions in protecting and promoting human rights. An overview of the recommendations and remarks elaborated by UN mechanisms to the Kingdom will also be offered.

On the second day, sessions will discuss the role of civil society during the Kingdom’s G20 presidency and the activation of its role in the human rights work in line with the sustainable development goals and the Saudi Vision 2030.

Al-Awwad said that protecting human rights is a religious and national duty, and efforts should be combined in order to develop and encourage those rights and respect fundamental freedoms.

Cooperating with the relevant authorities is a central pillar for work in the area of human rights, he added.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Human Rights Commission (HRC)

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi rights body restructures committees to facilitate work
Saudi Arabia
Saudi rights body welcomes introduction of alternative penalties

Latest updates

Syria battles forest fires for seventh day straight
Lebanon president requests contact with US Embassy over sanctions on ex-ministers
Oman will tap local and international debt to fill coffers
Storm in a teacup: Lebanon’s president and 1.675 kilos of finest Ceylon brew
Sudan’s flood misery unlocks spirit of solidarity

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.