Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Germany’s Angela Merkel discuss G20, impacts of coronavirus

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman made a phone call on Wednesday to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the Saudi Press Agency said in a statement.
During the call, they discussed unified efforts within the meetings of G20 countries in preparation for the upcoming summit, which will be chaired by the Kingdom in November, to overcome the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and return to normal life.
Merkel said she “appreciated the Kingdom’s efforts in preparing and managing the G20 meetings, and hoped to continue international solidarity to confront the effects of the pandemic.”
- Kingdom will host 15th G20 Summit on Nov 21-22
- Merkel said she ‘appreciated the Kingdom’s efforts’ preparing for G20 summit
