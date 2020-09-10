Decision to resume international flights to be based on virus spread: Saudi minister

RIYADH: The decision to resume international flights to Saudi Arabia is going to be based on the spread of the virus, the Saudi health minister said.

“We care about the safety of all and thus we are taking all the necessary precautionary measures,” Tawfiq Al-Rabiah told Al-Ekhbariya.

Tawfiq Al-Rabiah. (SPA/File)



“As long as we still have cases, we will always be evaluating the situation so that we would be taking the right decision. Our decision is based on the spread of the virus and the overall situation, under the directives of King Salman,” he said.

فيديو | وزير الصحة: اسئتناف رحلات الطيران الدولي يخضع لمدى انتشار #كورونا#الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/p0ustV0VOz — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) September 10, 2020

Saudi Arabia suspended international flights on March, 15. to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in the Kingdom.

On Monday, the Kingdom extended visa and residency permit validity for residents outside the country who cannot return due to the closure.