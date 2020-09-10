Khaled Al-Swat has been the vice president of scientific research and graduate studies at Taif University since August.
Al-Swat obtained his bachelor’s degree in medicine and surgery from the school of medicine and allied sciences of King Abdul Aziz University in June 2004. He also attended a compulsory internship at the same college from Aug. 2004 to July 2005.
From June 2007 to June 2010, he attended an internal medicine residency program at George Washington University (GWU), Washington, DC, US. He also received American board certification in internal medicine.
In 2009 and 2010, he received training courses on infectious disease and an allergy rotation at the National Institute of Health, Bethesda, Maryland, US.
In 2012, Al-Swat, the former member of the American Thyroid Association, became a certified clinical densitometrist. He also received a fellowship program certificate in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism from GWU. In 2013 he became a fellow of the American College of Physicians (ACP).
Two years later, he became a fellow the American College of Endocrinology.
Moreover, he obtained American board certification in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism. In April 2017, he attended a USMLE (United States Medical Licensing Examination) prep course in New Jersey.
Al-Swat, a former member of the American Medical Association, enjoys a wide work experience. He has been a consultant physician of endocrinology and diabetes at King Abdul Aziz Specialist Hospital from July 18 to December 2012. From April 2013 to March 2014, he served as a member of the accreditation committee at the school of medicine.
Khaled Al-Swat, vice president at Taif University
https://arab.news/yjgxj
Khaled Al-Swat, vice president at Taif University
Khaled Al-Swat has been the vice president of scientific research and graduate studies at Taif University since August.