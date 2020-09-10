You are here

  Khaled Al-Swat, vice president at Taif University

Khaled Al-Swat
Updated 10 September 2020
Arab News

Arab News

Khaled Al-Swat has been the vice president of scientific research and graduate studies at Taif University since August.
Al-Swat obtained his bachelor’s degree in medicine and surgery from the school of medicine and allied sciences of King Abdul Aziz University in June 2004. He also attended a compulsory internship at the same college from Aug. 2004 to July 2005.
From June 2007 to June 2010, he attended an internal medicine residency program at George Washington University (GWU), Washington, DC, US. He also received American board certification in internal medicine.
In 2009 and 2010, he received training courses on infectious disease and an allergy rotation at the National Institute of Health, Bethesda, Maryland, US.
In 2012, Al-Swat, the former member of the American Thyroid Association, became a certified clinical densitometrist. He also received a fellowship program certificate in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism from GWU. In 2013 he became a fellow of the American College of Physicians (ACP).
Two years later, he became a fellow the American College of Endocrinology.
Moreover, he obtained American board certification in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism. In April 2017, he attended a USMLE (United States Medical Licensing Examination) prep course in New Jersey.
Al-Swat, a former member of the American Medical Association, enjoys a wide work experience. He has been a consultant physician of endocrinology and diabetes at King Abdul Aziz Specialist Hospital from July 18 to December 2012. From April 2013 to March 2014, he served as a member of the accreditation committee at the school of medicine.
 

Topics: Who's Who

Decision to resume international flights to be based on virus spread: Saudi minister

Arab News

  • Saudi Arabia suspended international flights in March
Arab News

RIYADH: The decision to resume international flights to Saudi Arabia is going to be based on the spread of the virus, the Saudi health minister said.
“We care about the safety of all and thus we are taking all the necessary precautionary measures,” Tawfiq Al-Rabiah told Al-Ekhbariya.

Tawfiq Al-Rabiah. (SPA/File)


“As long as we still have cases, we will always be evaluating the situation so that we would be taking the right decision. Our decision is based on the spread of the virus and the overall situation, under the directives of King Salman,” he said.

Saudi Arabia suspended international flights on March, 15. to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in the Kingdom.
On Monday, the Kingdom extended visa and residency permit validity for residents outside the country who cannot return due to the closure.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

