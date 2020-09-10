Tabuk governor presides regional council meeting

Tabuk Gov. Prince Fahd bin Sultan opened the third meeting of the council on Wednesday by congratulating Khulood Al-Khamis on starting work as secretary-general of Tabuk’s regional council.
Prince Fahd emphasized the importance of women’s role in the growth and development of Saudi Arabia and said that women have become active participants in various fields.
Al-Khamis is the first woman to hold the position of secretary-general of a regional council in the Kingdom.
Al-Khamis said that at the meeting the governor referred to the great success the Kingdom achieved under the guidance of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the measures taken by the government to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and alleviate the impact of the virus.
On behalf of the council members, he hailed the professional work of the health sector, as well as other sectors.
Among other items on the agenda, the council stressed the importance of maintaining museums and supporting their owners in preserving the region’s heritage.
