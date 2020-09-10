You are here

  • Home
  • Tabuk governor presides regional council meeting

Tabuk governor presides regional council meeting

The governor congratulated Khulood Al-Khamis on starting work as secretary-general of Tabuk’s regional council
Short Url

https://arab.news/5srbr

Updated 10 September 2020
SPA

Tabuk governor presides regional council meeting

Updated 10 September 2020
SPA

Tabuk Gov. Prince Fahd bin Sultan opened the third meeting of the council on Wednesday by congratulating Khulood Al-Khamis on starting work as secretary-general of Tabuk’s regional council.
Prince Fahd emphasized the importance of women’s role in the growth and development of Saudi Arabia and said that women have become active participants in various fields.
Al-Khamis is the first woman to hold the position of secretary-general of a regional council in the Kingdom.
Al-Khamis said that at the meeting the governor referred to the great success the Kingdom achieved under the guidance of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the measures taken by the government to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and alleviate the impact of the virus.
On behalf of the council members, he hailed the professional work of the health sector, as well as other sectors.
Among other items on the agenda, the council stressed the importance of maintaining museums and supporting their owners in preserving the region’s heritage.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Dr. Kholood Mohamed, head of Tabuk’s regional council
Saudi Arabia
Saudi woman appointed as head of Tabuk’s regional council for first time

Decision to resume international flights to be based on virus spread: Saudi minister

Updated 10 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

Decision to resume international flights to be based on virus spread: Saudi minister

  • Saudi Arabia suspended international flights in March
Updated 10 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The decision to resume international flights to Saudi Arabia is going to be based on the spread of the virus, the Saudi health minister said.
“We care about the safety of all and thus we are taking all the necessary precautionary measures,” Tawfiq Al-Rabiah told Al-Ekhbariya.

Tawfiq Al-Rabiah. (SPA/File)


“As long as we still have cases, we will always be evaluating the situation so that we would be taking the right decision. Our decision is based on the spread of the virus and the overall situation, under the directives of King Salman,” he said.

Saudi Arabia suspended international flights on March, 15. to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in the Kingdom.
On Monday, the Kingdom extended visa and residency permit validity for residents outside the country who cannot return due to the closure.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
International flights to Saudi Arabia remain suspended, says Saudia

Latest updates

Facebook, Google, Twitter urged by EU to do more against fake news
Decision to resume international flights to be based on virus spread: Saudi minister
Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone
Pampers advert sends inspirational message of hope in aftermath of Beirut explosion
Experts discuss ways to protect Saudi Arabia’s heritage

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.