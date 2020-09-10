New feature in Saudi ministry of health app allows users to remain vigilant, careful

You are here

775 new cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. (AFP)
Updated 10 September 2020
  • The Tawakkalna app was launched by the ministry in early April
JEDDAH: A new color-coded warning system to help stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak has been added to the Saudi government-approved Tawakkalna app.
Users of the app will now be able to receive alerts about the health status of other users, said Ministry of Health spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly.
The Tawakkalna app was launched by the ministry in early April and is aimed at monitoring the conditions of people suspected or confirmed of having contracted COVID-19.
Unveiling the new service on Wednesday, Al-Ali added that the app would help to prevent users from unknowingly coming into contact with virus-infected individuals.
As part of the service, QR codes (quick response barcodes) will be issued to guests attending public gatherings and event hosts will be able to check the health status of attendees. Under current rules, no more than 50 individuals are allowed to gather at any one time.
“This service will add value to the precautionary measures which will help decrease the chance of infecting those gathering with the use of this permit,” added Al-Aly.
A caution mode has also been added to the app which allows a user to identify the health situation of those around them in crowded places.
The app provided a number of important services during the imposed lockdown in the Kingdom that was lifted on May 30, including a jogging permit, exit authorizations for emergency health conditions, and temporary driving passes.
Meanwhile, Al-Aly announced that 775 new cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, raising the total number of cases recorded in the country to 323,012. There were currently 19,881 active cases, of which 1,386 patients were in critical or serious condition.
Officials said there had been another 28 virus-related fatalities on Wednesday, taking the death toll in the Kingdom to 4,165.
Other data showed 720 new recoveries from COVID-19, putting the total number of recoveries in the country to date at 298,966.
As part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 and detect infections early, 49,205 new polymerase chain reaction tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, meaning more than 5.54 million checks had now been carried out in the Kingdom.

Decision to resume international flights to be based on virus spread: Saudi minister

  • Saudi Arabia suspended international flights in March
RIYADH: The decision to resume international flights to Saudi Arabia is going to be based on the spread of the virus, the Saudi health minister said.
“We care about the safety of all and thus we are taking all the necessary precautionary measures,” Tawfiq Al-Rabiah told Al-Ekhbariya.

Tawfiq Al-Rabiah. (SPA/File)


“As long as we still have cases, we will always be evaluating the situation so that we would be taking the right decision. Our decision is based on the spread of the virus and the overall situation, under the directives of King Salman,” he said.

Saudi Arabia suspended international flights on March, 15. to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in the Kingdom.
On Monday, the Kingdom extended visa and residency permit validity for residents outside the country who cannot return due to the closure.

