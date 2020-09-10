You are here

DiplomaticQuarter: Pakistan envoy, KFCRIS chief discuss stronger ties

Pakistan Ambassador Raja Ali Ejaz meets Prince Turki Al-Faisal, chairman of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies, in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Updated 10 September 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Pakistan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ejaz called on Prince Turki Al-Faisal, chairman of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies (KFCRIS), in Riyadh to discuss mutual cooperation.
“During the meeting, activities and goals of the center and matters of mutual interest came under discussion,” the envoy said.
“The objective was to find ways for better coordination and collaboration between the two sides,” he told Arab News.
KFCRIS is well known for its research work and as a think tank, the envoy added.
He said discussions also focused on developments in both countries and geopolitics, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
CPEC, a collection of infrastructure projects with economic and strategic importance for Pakistan, is considered a game-changer because it will link China with markets in South Asia and Central Asia.
“So the meeting was for better collaboration, exchange of speakers and experts, and for mutual benefits,” said the ambassador.
KFCRIS was established to continue the mission of the late King Faisal bin Abdul Aziz (1906-1975) in transmitting knowledge between the Kingdom and the rest of the world, the ambassador said.
The center serves as a platform for research bringing together researchers and institutions to preserve, publish and produce scholastic work, he added.
The envoy said the center aims to expand the scope of literature and research to highlight the contribution of Muslim societies in humanities, social sciences, literature, and arts and culture — historically and currently.
 

Decision to resume international flights to be based on virus spread: Saudi minister

Updated 25 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

Decision to resume international flights to be based on virus spread: Saudi minister

  • Saudi Arabia suspended international flights in March
Updated 25 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The decision to resume international flights to Saudi Arabia is going to be based on the spread of the virus, the Saudi health minister said.
“We care about the safety of all and thus we are taking all the necessary precautionary measures,” Tawfiq Al-Rabiah told Al-Ekhbariya.

Tawfiq Al-Rabiah. (SPA/File)


“As long as we still have cases, we will always be evaluating the situation so that we would be taking the right decision. Our decision is based on the spread of the virus and the overall situation, under the directives of King Salman,” he said.

Saudi Arabia suspended international flights on March, 15. to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in the Kingdom.
On Monday, the Kingdom extended visa and residency permit validity for residents outside the country who cannot return due to the closure.

