DiplomaticQuarter: Pakistan envoy, KFCRIS chief discuss stronger ties

RIYADH: Pakistan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ejaz called on Prince Turki Al-Faisal, chairman of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies (KFCRIS), in Riyadh to discuss mutual cooperation.
“During the meeting, activities and goals of the center and matters of mutual interest came under discussion,” the envoy said.
“The objective was to find ways for better coordination and collaboration between the two sides,” he told Arab News.
KFCRIS is well known for its research work and as a think tank, the envoy added.
He said discussions also focused on developments in both countries and geopolitics, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
CPEC, a collection of infrastructure projects with economic and strategic importance for Pakistan, is considered a game-changer because it will link China with markets in South Asia and Central Asia.
“So the meeting was for better collaboration, exchange of speakers and experts, and for mutual benefits,” said the ambassador.
KFCRIS was established to continue the mission of the late King Faisal bin Abdul Aziz (1906-1975) in transmitting knowledge between the Kingdom and the rest of the world, the ambassador said.
The center serves as a platform for research bringing together researchers and institutions to preserve, publish and produce scholastic work, he added.
The envoy said the center aims to expand the scope of literature and research to highlight the contribution of Muslim societies in humanities, social sciences, literature, and arts and culture — historically and currently.
