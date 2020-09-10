You are here

Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone

Arab coalition spokesperson, Col. Turki Al-Maliki. (Reuters)
RIYADH: The Arab coalition announced on Thursday that it had destroyed a boobytrapped Houthi drone.
Coalition Spokesman Colonel Turki Al-Maliki said the drone was targeting civilians in the southern Saudi city of Jazan, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The coalition have destroyed a number of drones this week launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia in Yemen.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Decision to resume international flights to be based on virus spread: Saudi minister

RIYADH: The decision to resume international flights to Saudi Arabia is going to be based on the spread of the virus, the Saudi health minister said.
“We care about the safety of all and thus we are taking all the necessary precautionary measures,” Tawfiq Al-Rabiah told Al-Ekhbariya.

Tawfiq Al-Rabiah. (SPA/File)


“As long as we still have cases, we will always be evaluating the situation so that we would be taking the right decision. Our decision is based on the spread of the virus and the overall situation, under the directives of King Salman,” he said.

Saudi Arabia suspended international flights on March, 15. to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in the Kingdom.
On Monday, the Kingdom extended visa and residency permit validity for residents outside the country who cannot return due to the closure.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

