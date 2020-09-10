RIYADH: The Arab coalition announced on Thursday that it had destroyed a boobytrapped Houthi drone.
Coalition Spokesman Colonel Turki Al-Maliki said the drone was targeting civilians in the southern Saudi city of Jazan, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The coalition have destroyed a number of drones this week launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia in Yemen.
Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone
https://arab.news/wshug
Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone
RIYADH: The Arab coalition announced on Thursday that it had destroyed a boobytrapped Houthi drone.