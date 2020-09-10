You are here

India's Reliance offers Amazon $20b stake in retail arm

Amazon has held talks about investing in Reliance Retail and expressed interest in negotiating potential deals but has made no decision. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 September 2020
Reuters

  • The oil-to-telecoms conglomerate is willing to sell an up to 40% stake in the retail business to Amazon
  • Shares in Reliance were up 6.2% in midday trading in Mumbai after hitting a record intraday high
BENGALURU: India’s Reliance Industries is offering to sell a roughly $20 billion stake in its retail arm to Amazon.com Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing one unnamed person with knowledge of the matter.
The oil-to-telecoms conglomerate led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, which has already raised $20 billion in this year from investors including Facebook and Google, is willing to sell an up to 40% stake in the retail business to Amazon, the agency reported.
Neither Amazon nor Reliance responded to Reuters requests for comment.
Asia’s richest man, Ambani is turning his focus toward retail after successfully building India’s top telecom network by customers in less than four years, hoping to take a dominant position as India’s huge consumer market comes of age.
Amazon has held talks about investing in Reliance Retail and expressed interest in negotiating potential deals but has made no decision, Bloomberg’s report said.
Reliance Retail, with close to 12,000 stores selling a wide range of products, acquired rival Future Group’s retail arm last month and on Wednesday announced a $1 billion investment from Silver Lake Partners.
Shares in Reliance were up 6.2% in midday trading in Mumbai after hitting a record intraday high. The company earlier on Thursday became the first listed Indian firm to cross $200 billion in market capitalization.

Hapoalim expects UAE bank ties to follow accord

  • Israel and the UAE agreed to normalize relations on Aug. 13
DUBAI: Israel’s largest lender, Bank Hapoalim, expects to start working with banks in the UAE once the two Middle East states sign a normalization agreement, its chief executive said.

The UAE and Israel are due to sign the agreement, brokered by the US, on Sept. 15 at a ceremony held by US President Donald Trump.

The three sides have talked up the economic opportunities that normalization would bring and several business cooperation agreements have already been signed.

Hapoalim CEO Dov Kotler said a correspondent banking relationship facilitating direct money transfers between the countries would help develop trade and business ties.

“I believe that after the governments sign the agreement next week we will be able to work with the banking system here,” he told Reuters during a visit to the UAE.

In correspondent banking, a bank with no branch or network in a given country will typically channel payments there through a local bank that acts on its behalf.

Kotler is leading an Israeli business delegation on a two-day visit to the UAE as the two countries develop bilateral economic relations.

“We are here to build trust before talking business. In order to build trust I believe we have to meet face to face and that is what we are doing,” he said.

Israel and the UAE on Aug. 13 agreed to normalize relations, making the UAE the first Gulf country and the third Arab state to do so when a final accord is signed.

Kotler said he believed Hapoalim would establish relationships with the three largest lenders in the UAE, though he declined to name the banks.

The UAE’s largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank, has said it would open discussions with Hapoalim and Bank Leumi, another Israeli bank.

Bank Leumi is to lead a delegation to the UAE on Sept. 14.

Emirates BND, Dubai’s largest bank, declined to comment on the visit of Hapoalim this week.

