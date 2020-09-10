You are here

China accuses US of racial discrimination over visa cancelations

Washington said it had revoked the visas of more than 1,000 Chinese students and researchers it had deemed security risks. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 September 2020
Reuters

  The US move, announced on Wednesday, was a violation of the human rights of the students, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said
BEIJING: China on Thursday accused the United States of political persecution and racial discrimination and said it reserves the right for further reaction, after Washington said it had revoked the visas of more than 1,000 Chinese students and researchers it had deemed security risks.
The US move, announced on Wednesday, was a violation of the human rights of the students, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular news briefing.

EU must consider ‘severe’ sanctions on Turkey, Greece says

  EU leaders will hold a special summit on Sept. 24-25 to discuss how to resolve the crisis between Cyprus and Turkey
BRUSSELS: European Union leaders should impose “severe” economic sanctions on Turkey for a limited time if Ankara does not remove its military vessels and gas drilling ships from waters off Cyprus, Greece’s deputy foreign minister said on Thursday.
“The sanctions should put this pressure, to be severe, for a limited time, but severe, in order to send the message that Europe is here to negotiate but is also here to defend its values,” Miltiadis Varvitsiotis told the European Parliament’s foreign affairs committee.
EU leaders will hold a special summit on Sept. 24-25 to discuss how to resolve the crisis between Cyprus and Turkey over energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean.

