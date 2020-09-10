Virus cases top two million in wider Middle East: WHO

You are here

It is now six months since the WHO declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic. (File/AFP)
  • The caseload for the 21 countries has more than doubled since July 1
  • Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco and Tunisia, which had kept their infection rates under control, were now facing significant upticks
CAIRO: Coronavirus cases in the wider Middle East from Morocco to Pakistan have topped two million, the World Health Organization said on Thursday.
The caseload for the 21 countries has more than doubled since July 1, the UN agency said.
Regional director Ahmed Mandhari warned that even countries like Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco and Tunisia, which had kept their infection rates under control, were now facing significant upticks.
The WHO listed the hardest-hit countries as Iran with more than 393,000 cases, Saudi Arabia with more than 320,000, Pakistan with just under 300,000 and Iraq with nearly 274,000.
Mandhari said that a number of factors threatened to raise infection rates further — the resumption of international travel across much of the region, the start of the new school year and the beginning of the flu season.
It is now six months since the WHO declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic.
Worldwide, there have been more than 27.7 million confirmed virus cases, according to an AFP count based on official statistics, with the worst-hit region Latin America and the Caribbean, followed by Europe.

Egypt to hold parliamentary elections on October 24-25

Updated 10 September 2020
Reuters

Egypt to hold parliamentary elections on October 24-25

  • Egypt will hold parliamentary elections on Oct. 24-25
Updated 10 September 2020
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt will hold parliamentary elections on Oct. 24-25, elections commissioner Lasheen Ibrahim told a televised press conference on Thursday.
Egypt last held elections for the House of Representatives in 2015. The chamber is dominated by supporters of President Abel-Fattah al-Sisi, who took power in 2013 after the army removed Islamist President Mohamed Morsi following mass protests against his rule.
In 2018 Sisi was re-elected with 97% of votes, the same proportion that the former military commander secured four years ago for his first term but with a lower turnout.
In August, Egypt held elections for a newly created Senate, an advisory body. Voter turnout came to only 14.23%, which commentators attributed to the coronavirus pandemic, a lack of awareness about the new chamber, and voter apathy.
In April 2019, voters in a referendum approved constitutional changes in a move that could pave the way for Sisi to stay in power until 2030, official data showed.
Ibrahim said that in next month's vote, Egyptians abroad would be able to vote on Oct. 21-23. 

Topics: Egypt

