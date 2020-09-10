You are here

Turkey’s official unemployment rate rises to 13.4 percent after lockdown lifted

A shoe shiner with a protective mask works in a park in Ankara on September 10, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 10 September 2020
Arab News

  • The number of people “too discouraged” to search for work was up nearly threefold from a year ago
  • Lost jobs in the service, tourism and construction sectors are hurting Turkey’s poorest households the most
LONDON: Turkey’s official unemployment rate rose to 13.4 percent in the May-July period after a coronavirus lockdown was lifted, official data revealed on Thursday.
The number of unemployed people aged 15 and over increased to 4.1 million, Nasdaq reported.
Meanwhile, the number of people “too discouraged” to search for work was up nearly threefold from a year ago, a poll by Istanbul Economics Research found.
Of those who had jobs last month, nearly half were “very afraid” of losing them by winter, the poll found.
Some remain skeptical about the official figures including economist Mustafa Sönmez who tweeted saying that the number of unemployed actually stood at 8.6 million, which would suggest a real unemployment rate of about 25 percent.
Lost jobs in the service, tourism and construction sectors are hurting Turkey’s poorest households the most, according to the World Bank.
The Turkish lira slipped to a record low last week on concerns around stubbornly high inflation and the currency had lost about 20 percent of its value in 2020.

Topics: Turkey Coronavirus

Saudi energy think tank develops oil shock analysis model

Updated 10 September 2020
Hebshi Alshammari

Saudi energy think tank develops oil shock analysis model

Updated 10 September 2020
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: A Saudi energy think tank has devised an analytical model which examines how oil price shocks affect individual countries.
The King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) developed the tool which covers 36 countries and incorporates oil industry data going all the way back to 1979.
It comes amid fierce volatility across energy markets this year as oil demand is buffeted by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Among the countries studied were 12 major oil producers that collectively account for two-thirds of global crude oil output, and hold approximately 65 percent of proven oil reserves. The list includes five of the world’s top six producers: Saudi Arabia, the US, Russia, Canada and China. 
It stressed the importance of establishing sovereign wealth funds in oil exporting countries that can absorb economic shocks, thereby dampening the impact on the wider economy and reducing the potential for system-wide disruption.

Topics: Saudi Arabia energy

