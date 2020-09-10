Webinar highlights COVID-19 impact on Saudi-India economic relations

JEDDAH: The Indian Embassy in Riyadh held a webinar on the “Impact of COVID-19 on the Bilateral Economic Relations of India and Saudi Arabia” on Wednesday.

The event was attended by about 150 people, including representatives from the Saudi commercial authorities such as the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA), the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co. (SALIC), SABIC and chambers of commerce and business organizations from both nations.

The Indian Ambassador to the Kingdom Dr. Ausaf Sayeed spoke about the impact of the virus on both the economies and trade relations between them.

He talked about the measures taken by both countries to support their industries, business houses and their bilateral economic relations against the backdrop of COVID-19.

The virtual interaction also included input from Rajiv Shukla, CEO of HSBC bank in Saudi Arabia, who shared his views on banking and investment flows.

Other prominent speakers at the meeting were Hani Fetyani, CEO of HHF Developments, and Vijay Soni, CFO of Saudi Arabian Glass, who discussed detailed aspects of COVID-19’s impact on the industrial and port region of Jeddah.

The program included presentations by Chandrakant Salunkhe, founder and president of the SME Chamber of India and Federation of Indian SME Associations, who elaborated on how SMEs have suffered in recent times, and the potential of collaboration between India and Saudi Arabia in this sector.

Achal Walia, senior manager and head of Saudi Arabia Engagements, and Vasundra Singh, from Invest India’s Middle East Department, gave a presentation on the current prospects of investment in India.