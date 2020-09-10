You are here

Webinar highlights COVID-19 impact on Saudi-India economic relations

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh held a webinar on the “Impact of COVID-19 on the Bilateral Economic Relations of India and Saudi Arabia” on Wednesday. (Screenshot)
Updated 10 September 2020
Arab News

Webinar highlights COVID-19 impact on Saudi-India economic relations

  • The Indian Ambassador to the Kingdom Dr. Ausaf Sayeed spoke about the impact of the virus on both the economies and trade relations between the two countries
Updated 10 September 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Indian Embassy in Riyadh held a webinar on the “Impact of COVID-19 on the Bilateral Economic Relations of India and Saudi Arabia” on Wednesday.

The event was attended by about 150 people, including representatives from the Saudi commercial authorities such as the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA), the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co. (SALIC), SABIC and chambers of commerce and business organizations from both nations.

The Indian Ambassador to the Kingdom Dr. Ausaf Sayeed spoke about the impact of the virus on both the economies and trade relations between them.

He talked about the measures taken by both countries to support their industries, business houses and their bilateral economic relations against the backdrop of COVID-19.

The virtual interaction also included input from Rajiv Shukla, CEO of HSBC bank in Saudi Arabia, who shared his views on banking and investment flows.

Other prominent speakers at the meeting were Hani Fetyani, CEO of HHF Developments, and Vijay Soni, CFO of Saudi Arabian Glass, who discussed detailed aspects of COVID-19’s impact on the industrial and port region of Jeddah.

The program included presentations by Chandrakant Salunkhe, founder and president of the SME Chamber of India and Federation of Indian SME Associations, who elaborated on how SMEs have suffered in recent times, and the potential of collaboration between India and Saudi Arabia in this sector.

Achal Walia, senior manager and head of Saudi Arabia Engagements, and Vasundra Singh, from Invest India’s Middle East Department, gave a presentation on the current prospects of investment in India.

Topics: Saudi Arabia India

Saudi education minister hails online learning platform success despite glitches

Updated 3 min 9 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi

Saudi education minister hails online learning platform success despite glitches

  • Madrasati’s videos have attracted 750 million views so far
Updated 3 min 9 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Education Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Sheikh addressed the issues stemming from the launch of the Madrasati online learning platform in a press conference on Thursday.
The fully interactive platform was developed as a response to the coronavirus pandemic, which shut down schools across the Kingdom. It is designed so that students can log in and attend their lessons digitally, interact with their teachers and track their progress.
However, since the platform’s inauguration a week ago, many users have reported that they were unable to register, log in or access much of the content on the website.
Al-Sheikh said that the ministry was doing everything possible to offer solutions to the problems.
“Like all good things, this will take time, but I can promise you that we are constantly working to ensure that the platform will be the best that it can be,” he said.
Al-Sheikh also highlighted the importance of parents and guardians supporting their children as they navigated the new way of doing things.
“Parents need to be sure their children are actually attending their lessons, instead of just logging in, muting their microphones and turning off their cameras and ignoring their lessons,” he said.
Arab News was offered a tour of the facilities, and an inside look at the educational videos being filmed for the platform.
Madrasati’s videos are being shot in a repurposed school building in Riyadh, with the classrooms converted into soundproof studios.
According to the ministry, 120 hours of content are being shot every day, with all videos uploaded to the platform — as well as to YouTube in light of the registration difficulties. Madrasati’s videos have attracted 750 million views so far, the ministry said.
The ministry said it had considered every aspect when it came to recreating the at-home school experience. After logging in, all school days open with the national anthem, followed by a morning exercise routine identical to those performed in school morning assemblies.
A representative for the ministry said that the platform could be used after the pandemic was over. “Students can use the platform to catch up on missed schoolwork, or to repeat lessons they struggled to understand the first time.”
The minister thanked everyone who had helped to contribute to the creation of Madrasati. “Everyone involved in this project has been working tirelessly to make these achievements happen, even going so far as to sleep on the floor of the mosque at the school,” Al-Sheikh said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

