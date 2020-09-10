You are here

  • Home
  • Afghan peace talks to begin Saturday, Pompeo welcomes announcement

Afghan peace talks to begin Saturday, Pompeo welcomes announcement

Afghan peace talks were originally supposed to start in March but were repeatedly delayed as the Taliban and the Afghan government completed a prisoner exchange. (Screenshot)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rd9h7

Updated 8 sec ago
Agencies

Afghan peace talks to begin Saturday, Pompeo welcomes announcement

  • The negotiations are expected to be a difficult process as the two sides struggle to end the fighting
Updated 8 sec ago
Agencies

KABUL: Long-delayed peace talks between the Taliban and Afghan government negotiators will begin Saturday in Qatar, officials and the insurgent group announced Thursday.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan would like to declare its readiness to take part in the inauguration ceremony of the intra-Afghan negotiations that shall be held in Qatar on September 12," the Taliban said in a statement.

The presidential palace said government negotiators would head to Doha on Friday to participate in the talks.

Talks were originally supposed to start in March but were repeatedly delayed as the Taliban and the Afghan government completed a prisoner exchange.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomed the announcement, urging both sides not to squander the "historic opportunity" and calling for negotiators to demonstrate the "pragmatism, restraint and flexibility the process will require to succeed."

The deal aims to end Afghanistan’s protracted war and bring American troops home while the intra-Afghan talks are to set a road map for a post-war society in Afghanistan.

The negotiations are expected to be a difficult process as the two sides struggle to end the fighting and debate ways of protecting the rights of women and minorities. The fate of the tens of thousands of armed Taliban, as well as militias loyal to government-allied warlords, will also be on the agenda, along with constitutional changes for Afghanistan.

Washington's peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who negotiated the US-Taliban deal signed on Feb. 29, has been in Doha for the past week, trying to push the talks forward.

The withdrawal of US troops are not dependent on the success of the negotiations but rather on commitments taken by the Talian under the deal with the US to fight other militant groups, most specifically Daesh, and to ensure that Afghanistan is not used as a staging ground for attacks on the US or its allies.

Washington and NATO have already begun withdrawing troops and by November America expects to have less than 5,000 troops still in Afghanistan.

Topics: Afghanistan

Related

World
Taliban ready for Afghan peace talks after prisoner release completed
World
Woman member of Afghan peace team survives attack by gunmen

Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trial set to recommence

Updated 10 September 2020
Arab News

Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trial set to recommence

  • Patient suspected of developing transverse myelitis to be discharged after condition not diagnosed
Updated 10 September 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Advanced trials of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine developed by a team at Oxford University in partnership with pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca are set to resume after being halted over fears that subjects might suffer adverse side effects.

AstraZeneca stopped trials in the UK, US, South Africa and Brazil after a patient was hospitalized with suspected transverse myelitis (TM), an inflammatory condition affecting the spinal cord. However, the patient in question is set to be released from hospital after examinations suggested she did not have the condition.

The company’s CEO Pascal Soriot said the delay had been “temporary” and that a panel of experts would investigate the situation.

“This is a routine action which has to happen whenever there is a potentially unexplained illness in one of the trials ... in large clinical trials, illnesses will happen by chance and must be independently reviewed,” an AstraZeneca spokesperson said.

Pauses in drug and vaccine trials are not unusual, and this is the second time the Oxford vaccine has had to be delayed because of unexplained illness. In July, AstraZeneca confirmed, trials were temporarily set back after a patient was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, in a development unrelated to the vaccine.

Early phases of the trial, including around 1,000 volunteers in the UK, have seen several side effects among subjects, including fatigue and headaches.

Robin Shattock, professor of mucosal infection and immunity at Imperial College London, said: “I think this is pretty normal — if it’s shown not to be related to the vaccine it will restart in a couple of days and it will be seen as a storm in a teacup. Even if associated with the vaccine they may be allowed to proceed but with caution.”

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock told British radio station LBC: “This is a normal part of a vaccine development that, when you find a problem, the system is paused while you investigate that particular problem. What it underlines is that we won’t bring forward a vaccine unless it is safe, no matter how enthusiastic I am for a vaccine.”

The Oxford project had been considered the frontrunner in the global quest to discover a viable vaccine for COVID-19, but some analysts now say that the delay could hand the initiative to a rival team.

US biotech firm Moderna and German company Biontech, in partnership with the US drugmaker Pfizer, are among those developing vaccines that have also reached the advanced trial stage.

Analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove, the US stockbroker, said: “While it is true that a delay could increase Moderna’s and Biontech’s odds of winning the so-called ‘race to the COVID-19 vaccine finish line,’ we think this adds little fundamental value, as a vaccine’s ultimate clinical profile should trump any first-mover advantage in what we still anticipate to be a competitive market.”

Dr Siu Ping Lam, the director of vaccine licensing at the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, said: “We are urgently reviewing all the information and actively engaging with the researchers to determine whether the trial should restart as quickly as possible. Vaccine safety is of paramount importance and we continually monitor the safety of vaccines to ensure that the benefits outweigh any potential risks.”

Soriot confirmed, meanwhile, that the trial subject suspected of developing TM, a woman from the UK, had been given the Oxford vaccine and not a placebo as part of the trial.

Ian Jones, professor of virology at the University of Reading, said: “It’s inflammation of nervous tissue which can be caused by a number of agents, one of which is viruses. The stoppage might be because the symptoms are plausibly linked to the vaccine, although it could be something else.”

-ENDS-

Topics: UK Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine

Related

World
AstraZeneca says should know if vaccine works by year-end if trials resume
World
AstraZeneca pauses coronavirus vaccine trial, shares slip on rollout doubts

Latest updates

Economic state of emergency declared in Sudan after currency fluctuations
Afghan peace talks to begin Saturday, Pompeo welcomes announcement
Webinar highlights COVID-19 impact on Saudi-India economic relations
Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trial set to recommence
Snap Inc. appoints head of UAE operations

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.