Rule helps German insolvencies fall despite pandemic

Germany’s economy shrank by 9.7 percent, a decline that without government help would have led to bankruptcies and mass unemployment. (AFP)
Rule helps German insolvencies fall despite pandemic

BERLIN:  The number of firms declaring insolvency in Germany was 6.2 percent lower than in the first half of last year despite the coronavirus crisis, the Statistics Office said, partly because of a rule designed to keep firms afloat in the pandemic.

In March, the government gave companies that find themselves in financial trouble due to the pandemic a respite by allowing them to delay filing for bankruptcy. That was later extended until the end of the year.

The fact that insolvency numbers fell even as Europe’s largest economy shrank the most in its postwar history will lend ammunition to critics who say that suspending compulsory insolvencies is merely keeping afloat “zombie companies” whose collapse has merely been delayed, not prevented.

There were 9,006 corporate insolvencies in the first half of 2020, a sixth of them in the retail sector, which was especially hard-hit by lockdowns to stem the virus’s spread. Construction and hospitality also notched up more than 1,000 insolvencies.

Companies that had declared insolvency had total estimated debts of €16.7 billion, up from €10.2 billion in the first half of 2019.

“The economic pain many companies have suffered in the coronavirus crisis is not so far reflected in the number of declared insolvencies,” the Statistics Office said on Thursday. “One reason is that the obligation to declare insolvency has been suspended since March 1.”

Germany’s economy shrank by an unprecedented 9.7 percent in the second quarter, a contraction that without government countermeasures would ordinarily have been accompanied by a wave of bankruptcies and mass unemployment.

Defenders of the insolvency protection measures say that

FASTFACT

9,006

There were 9,006 corporate insolvencies in the first half of 2020, a sixth of them in the retail sector.

they have helped to spare Germany from a yet more serious dip in economic output and helped prevent a disastrous spike in unemployment. 

Saudi energy think tank develops oil shock analysis model

Updated 10 September 2020
Hebshi Alshammari

Saudi energy think tank develops oil shock analysis model

Updated 10 September 2020
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: A Saudi energy think tank has devised an analytical model which examines how oil price shocks affect individual countries.
The King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) developed the tool which covers 36 countries and incorporates oil industry data going all the way back to 1979.
It comes amid fierce volatility across energy markets this year as oil demand is buffeted by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Among the countries studied were 12 major oil producers that collectively account for two-thirds of global crude oil output, and hold approximately 65 percent of proven oil reserves. The list includes five of the world’s top six producers: Saudi Arabia, the US, Russia, Canada and China. 
It stressed the importance of establishing sovereign wealth funds in oil exporting countries that can absorb economic shocks, thereby dampening the impact on the wider economy and reducing the potential for system-wide disruption.

