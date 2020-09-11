You are here

BP spends $1.1 billion to join offshore wind market

BP is to buy 50 percent stakes in two US developments from Norway’s Equinor, a significant step by the oil firm toward its energy transition goals. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Oil and gas company aims to up renewable power generation capacity by 20 fold
LONDON: BP entered the offshore wind market on Thursday with a $1.1 billion deal to buy 50 percent stakes in two US developments from Norway’s Equinor , a significant step by the oil firm toward its energy transition goals.

The British oil and gas company has set itself a target of increasing its renewable power generation capacity by 20 fold in the coming decade to 50 GW.

“This is an important early step in the delivery of our new strategy and our pivot to truly becoming an integrated energy company,” BP Chief Executive Bernard Looney said in a statement.

The deal with Equinor, which could be followed by further joint expansion, makes BP co-owner of the Empire Wind project off New York, as well as Beacon Wind off Massachusetts, which could together generate up to 4.4 gigawatts, enough power for more than two million homes.

Equinor said that the two companies are establishing a strategic partnership for further growth in offshore wind in the US, with both bottom-fixed and floating facilities.

“The transaction is in line with Equinor’s renewable strategy to access attractive acreage early and at scale, mature projects, and capture value,” it said.

Equinor, which will remain the operator of the projects through the development, construction and operation phases, said the deal is expected to close in early 2021.

BP already has a large onshore wind business in the US with a capacity of about 1.7 GW, but has refrained in the past from entering the offshore wind market.

Equinor will make a gain of $1 billion from the sale of the two projects, one analyst said, challenging the assumption that renewable projectss do not offer the same return as oil and gas developments.

“With these returns for a farm-down it looks like Equinor has been (at) the very forefront of securing attractive acreage with huge value creation potential,” said Teodor Sveen-Nilsen, a SpareBank 1 Markets analyst. 

Rule helps German insolvencies fall despite pandemic

Rule helps German insolvencies fall despite pandemic

BERLIN:  The number of firms declaring insolvency in Germany was 6.2 percent lower than in the first half of last year despite the coronavirus crisis, the Statistics Office said, partly because of a rule designed to keep firms afloat in the pandemic.

In March, the government gave companies that find themselves in financial trouble due to the pandemic a respite by allowing them to delay filing for bankruptcy. That was later extended until the end of the year.

The fact that insolvency numbers fell even as Europe’s largest economy shrank the most in its postwar history will lend ammunition to critics who say that suspending compulsory insolvencies is merely keeping afloat “zombie companies” whose collapse has merely been delayed, not prevented.

There were 9,006 corporate insolvencies in the first half of 2020, a sixth of them in the retail sector, which was especially hard-hit by lockdowns to stem the virus’s spread. Construction and hospitality also notched up more than 1,000 insolvencies.

Companies that had declared insolvency had total estimated debts of €16.7 billion, up from €10.2 billion in the first half of 2019.

“The economic pain many companies have suffered in the coronavirus crisis is not so far reflected in the number of declared insolvencies,” the Statistics Office said on Thursday. “One reason is that the obligation to declare insolvency has been suspended since March 1.”

Germany’s economy shrank by an unprecedented 9.7 percent in the second quarter, a contraction that without government countermeasures would ordinarily have been accompanied by a wave of bankruptcies and mass unemployment.

Defenders of the insolvency protection measures say that

FASTFACT

9,006

There were 9,006 corporate insolvencies in the first half of 2020, a sixth of them in the retail sector.

they have helped to spare Germany from a yet more serious dip in economic output and helped prevent a disastrous spike in unemployment. 

