China’s EV sales rise as overall market continues recovery

A new energy vehicle (NEV)assembly line at a factory in Huaian in China’s eastern Jiangsu province. (AFP)
Updated 38 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: New energy vehicle (NEV) sales in China surged 26 percent to 109,000 units in August for their second consecutive month of gain, a promising sign for automakers that have invested heavily in the world’s biggest market for electric vehicles (EVs).

For the full year, NEV sales are likely to reach 1.1 million vehicles, down about 11 percent from last year, said the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) on Thursday. NEVs include battery-powered electric, plug-in gasoline-electric hybrid and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles.

“The sales rebound was fuelled by rural NEV sales promotion events and local governments’ support,” said senior CAAM official, Chen Shihua.

HIGHLIGHTS

China’s auto sales rise for fifth straight month.

NEV sales grow for second consecutive month.

Truck sales significantly outpace market.

EV makers, from home-grown Nio and Xpeng to US leader Tesla, are expanding manufacturing capacity in China where the government heavily promotes greener vehicles as a means of reducing chronic air pollution.

“There was a new-car effect in August, as a new mini EV model from GM’s local venture and Tesla’s Model 3 both sold well,” said senior LMC automotive analyst, Alan Kang. “Sales at EV startups like Nio and Xpeng were stable too.” Upcoming NEV sales will be about the same as in August, Kang said.

China’s overall auto sales in August rose 11.6 percent to 2.19 million vehicles from the same month a year earlier, the fifth consecutive month of gain as China comes off lows hit during the coronavirus lockdown in the first few months of the year.

Sales are still down 9.7 percent for the first eight months of the year at 14.55 million vehicles, CAAM said.

Sales of trucks and other commercial vehicles, about a quarter of the market, surged 41.6 percent, driven by government investment in infrastructure and as buyers upgraded to comply with tougher emissions rules.

Chinese firms said to eye Philips’ home appliances unit in up to $3.6 billion deal

Updated 19 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

HONG KONG: Chinese firms Joyoung and Gree Electric are among those eyeing the domestic appliances business of Dutch conglomerate Philips in a deal worth up to €3 billion ($3.6 billion), people with knowledge of the matter said.

Philips’ advisers have sent out teasers to potential buyers, said two of the people, adding that the bidding process will start later this year.

Chinese white goods producers Haier and Midea have also shown interest in the business, and some of them are working with investment banks on a potential bid.

FASTFACT

€2 .3 billion

Philips’ domestic appliances business, which produces coffee machines, vacuum cleaners and airfryers, generated €2.3 billion in sales in 2019.

Their interest comes even as Chinese white goods companies have faced heightened regulatory scrutiny of their acquisitions in Western nations.

Philips announced in January a plan to carve out its domestic appliances business, which produces coffee machines, vacuum cleaners and airfryers and generated €2.3 billion in sales in 2019.

The company’s spokesman said on Thursday preparations for any transaction are ongoing and that they expect to start engaging with interested parties in the fall and have a deal in the third quarter next year. JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs are working on the planned divestment, he added.

Chinese white goods companies have been acquiring marquee assets overseas in the past few years. Haier bought General Electric’s appliances business in 2016 for $5.4 billion. It is now the world’s biggest maker of household appliances.

Midea’s $5 billion acquisition of German robotics maker Kuka that year raised concern in Germany about losing key technology and led to its tightened screening of foreign investors.

