Reform hopes rise as Beijing focuses on inward economic shift

Rising tensions between Washington and Beijing are firming China’s resolve to shift economic reliance to its own vast domestic market, policy insiders say. (AFP)
  • Proposed new model is a chance to increase domestic demand and tackle structural woes, advocates say
Reuters

BEIJING: Chinese reform advocates are hoping President Xi Jinping’s proposed new economic model, expected to be the centerpiece of a key conclave next month, is an opportunity to quicken changes to spur domestic demand and tackle structural woes.

The new development model will be discussed at a meeting of the ruling Communist Party in October, where policies are expected to be built into the next five-year road-map for the economy, policy insiders said.

Xi in May proposed a “dual circulation” strategy for the next phase of economic development in which China will rely mainly on “domestic circulation” — an internal cycle of production, distribution and consumption. That will be supported by “international circulation,” in which China further integrates with the global economy, opening its doors to more foreign goods, capital and investment.

As tensions between Washington and Beijing rise, the potential decoupling of the world’s two largest economies presents significant risks, a prospect that is firming China’s resolve to shift reliance to its own vast domestic market, policy insiders said.

The gathering of the Central Committee, the largest of the Communist Party’s elite decision-making bodies, will focus on the 2021-2025 plan for the country’s social and economic development. It will be the 14th such plan since China embarked on rapid industrialization under its first five-year plan in 1953-1957.

“It (dual circulation) will be a pivot of the 14th five-year plan. There will definitely be difficulties to make it work,” said a policy insider. Guided by the new strategy, elements of the 2016-2020 plan, including supply-side reforms and policies to spur urbanization and innovation, are expected to be taken to the next level, the details of which will be unveiled at the annual parliamentary session next year.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • China eyes “dual circulation” strategy.
  • External rifts rise amid US trade tensions.
  • New strategy to be pivot of five-year plan.
  • Reforms vital for domestic growth drivers.

Few details have been published on the scheme itself, but economists and think tanks are proposing reforms that they deem crucial to steering a more self-reliant economic course and building long-term growth drivers, they said.

Government advisers have called for faster reform of China’s land and residency systems — key obstacles to its goal of building a highly urbanized, consumer-driven economy — and tackling a yawning rich-poor gap that has weighed on spending.

Overhauling giant state companies would help tackle deep-rooted economic distortions and help level the playing field for struggling private firms, they argued.

“Domestic circulation won’t take off if we cannot do a good job on reforms,” said a government adviser who declined to be identified. At a meeting with Chinese economists on Aug. 24, Xi pledged to take more measures to break down “deep-seated
institutional barriers,” and reaffirmed a longstanding pledge to let markets play a decisive role in resource allocation.

In April, China’s cabinet issued guidelines on improving market-based allocation of “production factors,” including land, labor, technology and capital, to deepen market-oriented reforms.

Rebalancing the economy to rely more on consumer spending and less on inefficient investment and volatile exports has been a key policy goal for the past decade. But many Chinese advisers and economists are disappointed over the pace of reform, as a stability-obsessed government has plucked lower hanging fruit and delayed more painful reforms first unveiled at a key party meeting in 2013.

Increased control by the ruling Communist Party over all aspects of society has raised doubts about faster changes. “If we want to rely on domestic circulation, we must push reforms to unleash growth potentials,” said Jia Kang, head of China Academy of New Supply-side Economics, a think tank.

The stakes are high. Three decades ago, China took advantage of abundant cheap labor, importing parts and components before re-exporting finished products. In recent years, it has pivoted toward consumption-led growth.

Economists said further transformation is needed to help China evade the so-called “middle-income trap,” where an economy stagnates at middle-income levels.

Energy guru promises a new mantra for oilmen, policymakers

Updated 31 min 6 sec ago
Frank Kane

A new book by Daniel Yergin is a red-letter day in the energy calendar and his latest work, “The New Map: Energy, Climate, and the Clash of Nations,” is well worth the wait.

The US author is the energy guru par excellence. He was awarded a Pulitzer Prize for his Homeric narrative of the oil industry, “The Prize” in 1990, which is still cited as one of the most influential books on the energy industry, indeed on business in general.

In “The Quest” in 2011, Yergin took the story on and enlarged it to cover the full spectrum of the then emerging energy sectors — renewables, electric transportation, and alternative fuels such as hydrogen. He also sought to put the energy story right where it belongs — at the core of the geopolitical and macro-economic forces shaping the world.

“The New Map” comes after a decade of rapid transformation in energy, with renewables and other sources having broken through technological and financial barriers to become genuine challengers to the supremacy of fossil fuels (as Yergin had predicted).

But amid all this change, the lessons from his previous works remain true — in fact, truer than ever: Energy is an intensely political business, of as much concern to policymakers and macro-economists as it is to geologists and scientists.

“This book is about the new global map that is being shaped by dramatic shifts in geopolitics and energy. It is also about where this map is taking us,” Yergin writes.

The approach is familiar to anyone who has read his earlier works. Sweeping thematic narrative gives way to the fascinating detail garnered by someone who has sat at the top table with presidents, kings and chief executives for decades, but who still brings a journalistic eye to the proceedings. 

“Energy reflects far-reaching alterations in global supply and flows, driven in major part by the remarkable change in the energy position of the US, and by the growing global role of renewables and the new politics of climate,” he writes.

As an American working during the dynamic decade in which the shale revolution propelled the US to global energy dominance, the intricacies of his domestic energy markets, and its interplay with the power makers in Washington, forms a major part of the book.

But Yergin also devotes as much space as is deserved to the other big macro-forces: The continued revival of the Russian energy sector under President Vladimir Putin’s drive to restore the Great Power status lost after the fall of communism, and the emergence of China as an energy power by virtue of its position as the world’s biggest consumer.

Middle East readers will have plenty to think about with Yergin’s assessment of the region’s place on his new map, and of the challenges faced by traditional hydrocarbon producers. 

“The one market that seemed to be guaranteed for oil for a very long time was transportation and, specifically, the automobile. No longer, not on the ‘Roadmap’ to the future,” Yergin writes.

Despite his lineage as a historian of fossil fuels, Yergin is no climate change denier. “The momentum of climate policies — powered by research and observation, by climate models, and by political mobilization and regulatory power, social activism, financial institutions, and deepening anxiety — will transform the energy system,” he writes.

And, of course, there is the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the profound changes it has brought about in the global energy world.

“The Plague” — as Yergin headlines it — broke just as he was putting the final touches to a manuscript that had been years in the making, yet he takes it in his stride. The account of the failed negotiations in Vienna in March, when Saudi Arabia and Russia fell out over production policy just as global oil demand collapsed because of the pandemic, is rich in dramatic detail.

If there is one quibble, it is that the book ends on a pessimistic note that is out of keeping with Yergin’s natural bonhomie and generally upbeat approach.

The final three words are “clash of nations,” recalling other apocalyptic forecasts for the world. Maybe the profound gloom of the deep pandemic days just got him temporarily down.

 

