What We Are Reading Today: JFK by Frederick Logevall

JFK by Frederick Logevall is the first part of a two-part volume set chronicling the life and times of John F. Kennedy from his birth to just before his quest for presidency.

“While the subject of JFK is John Fitzgerald Kennedy, the life of his father, Joe Kennedy, is also covered in detail. Both accomplishments and fallacies are covered,” said a review in goodreads.com.

“Well-written, finely researched and totally engaging, JFK is highly recommended for Kennedy buffs, political junkies and lovers of the 20th Century,” said the review.

Author Logevall is a specialist on US foreign relations history and modern international history. He is the author or editor of nine books, most recently Embers of War, which won the Pulitzer Prize for History and the Francis Parkman Prize.

Logevall “pays scrupulous attention to Jack’s prep school and college essays, including a close reading of the Harvard senior paper that became Kennedy’s first book, Why England Slept, which analyzed the timidity of Britain’s political class in the face of indifferent or hostile public opinion,” said David M. Kennedy in a review for The New York Times.