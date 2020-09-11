You are here

What We Are Reading Today: JFK by Frederick Logevall

Updated 11 September 2020
JFK by Frederick Logevall is the first part of a two-part volume set chronicling the life and times of John F. Kennedy from his birth to just before his quest for presidency.

“While the subject of JFK is John Fitzgerald Kennedy, the life of his father, Joe Kennedy, is also covered in detail. Both accomplishments and fallacies are covered,” said a review in goodreads.com.

“Well-written, finely researched and totally engaging, JFK is highly recommended for Kennedy buffs, political junkies and lovers of the 20th Century,” said the review.

Author Logevall is a specialist on US foreign relations history and modern international history. He is the author or editor of nine books, most recently Embers of War, which won the Pulitzer Prize for History and the Francis Parkman Prize.

Logevall “pays scrupulous attention to Jack’s prep school and college essays, including a close reading of the Harvard senior paper that became Kennedy’s first book, Why England Slept, which analyzed the timidity of Britain’s political class in the face of indifferent or hostile public opinion,” said David M. Kennedy in a review for The New York Times.

Where We Are Going Today: Sucre de Nada

Updated 11 September 2020
Sucre de Nada is a sweets shop in Jeddah and Alkhobar offering a variety of fresh daily-made French-focused desserts, cakes and European selections.
The place is small — more of a boutique space where you can grab your order and go.
Sucre de Nada offers an array of choices including mango cheesecakes, banoffee pies, San Sebastian baked cheesecakes, pasteis de nata, Matilda chocolate cakes, pavlovas, Victoria cakes and different flavors of tarts.
The signature order is the classic Londoner banoffee pie; made with ground digestive biscuits, golden dulce de leche and sliced bananas topped with a mountain of whipped cream and shaved chocolate.
If you were thinking of offering your guests a sophisticated chilled dessert, try the mango and blackberry trifle Sucre de Nada offers — a fresh, rich, creamy and tasty treat.
It is served in a large glass pot, which makes it perfect for displaying on the dinner table, and is available in many other refreshing flavors.
The Sugar de Nada Jeddah branch is located in Jeddah’s Al-Rawdah district. A delivery service of their products is available via @lugmety and @careemksa.

