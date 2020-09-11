Sucre de Nada is a sweets shop in Jeddah and Alkhobar offering a variety of fresh daily-made French-focused desserts, cakes and European selections.
The place is small — more of a boutique space where you can grab your order and go.
Sucre de Nada offers an array of choices including mango cheesecakes, banoffee pies, San Sebastian baked cheesecakes, pasteis de nata, Matilda chocolate cakes, pavlovas, Victoria cakes and different flavors of tarts.
The signature order is the classic Londoner banoffee pie; made with ground digestive biscuits, golden dulce de leche and sliced bananas topped with a mountain of whipped cream and shaved chocolate.
If you were thinking of offering your guests a sophisticated chilled dessert, try the mango and blackberry trifle Sucre de Nada offers — a fresh, rich, creamy and tasty treat.
It is served in a large glass pot, which makes it perfect for displaying on the dinner table, and is available in many other refreshing flavors.
The Sugar de Nada Jeddah branch is located in Jeddah’s Al-Rawdah district. A delivery service of their products is available via @lugmety and @careemksa.
Where We Are Going Today: Sucre de Nada
https://arab.news/6s8em
Where We Are Going Today: Sucre de Nada
Sucre de Nada is a sweets shop in Jeddah and Alkhobar offering a variety of fresh daily-made French-focused desserts, cakes and European selections.