Abu Dhabi-based tourism business to modernize three hotels in Egypt

ADTIC’s portfolio in Egypt includes three hotels, rated at four and five stars, in Cairo, Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh. (Shutterstock)
Updated 11 September 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Project, which will be complete by second half of 2021, aims to cash in on sector’s expected post-pandemic recovery
CAIRO: Abu Dhabi Tourism Investment Company (ADTIC) has announced plans to refurbish its three hotels in Egypt. It is part of a strategy designed to help the business cash in on the major post-pandemic recovery it expects in the country’s tourism sector.

ADTIC’s portfolio in Egypt includes three hotels, rated at four and five stars, in Cairo, Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh. The company, in which government agency the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) has an 84.3 percent stake, also owns 99.3 percent of the shares in Misr Hotels Company, which owns a five-star resort in Luxor.

Mohamed Saif Al-Suwaidi, director general of ADFD and chairman of the board of directors of ADTIC, said he expects great activity in the Egyptian tourism sector when air travel returns to normal after the pandemic and tourists start to return.

“We chose this time in which the tourism movement is witnessing a decline, and so are hotel occupancy rates in most countries of the world, to rehabilitate hotel facilities in preparation for receiving visitors for the post-coronavirus phase and the return of tourist and economic activity,” he said.

ADTIC CEO Haitham Farouk said that the strategic locations of the hotels, and their ability to generate high levels of revenue, make investing in them feasible, especially with the expectations of growth in the sector after the pandemic. He added that there will be an increased emphasis on electronic transactions and processing procedures at the hotels to ensure that physical contact is reduced as much as possible, especially in the early stages of the recovery.

He added that the development and modernization of hotel facilities, making use of the latest technologies, digital transformation and other services, will help ADTIC keep pace with the global tourism industry. The changes will increase hotel occupancy rates and have a positive affect on Egypt’s tourism revenues, he added. He expects the main stages of development and modernization to be completed during the second half of 2021.

The tourism and hospitality industry in Egypt is one of the main sources of national income. It contributed revenue of $13 billion in 2019, an 18 percent increase on the previous year.
 

A new book by Daniel Yergin is a red-letter day in the energy calendar and his latest work, “The New Map: Energy, Climate, and the Clash of Nations,” is well worth the wait.

The US author is the energy guru par excellence. He was awarded a Pulitzer Prize for his Homeric narrative of the oil industry, “The Prize” in 1990, which is still cited as one of the most influential books on the energy industry, indeed on business in general.

In “The Quest” in 2011, Yergin took the story on and enlarged it to cover the full spectrum of the then emerging energy sectors — renewables, electric transportation, and alternative fuels such as hydrogen. He also sought to put the energy story right where it belongs — at the core of the geopolitical and macro-economic forces shaping the world.

“The New Map” comes after a decade of rapid transformation in energy, with renewables and other sources having broken through technological and financial barriers to become genuine challengers to the supremacy of fossil fuels (as Yergin had predicted).

But amid all this change, the lessons from his previous works remain true — in fact, truer than ever: Energy is an intensely political business, of as much concern to policymakers and macro-economists as it is to geologists and scientists.

“This book is about the new global map that is being shaped by dramatic shifts in geopolitics and energy. It is also about where this map is taking us,” Yergin writes.

The approach is familiar to anyone who has read his earlier works. Sweeping thematic narrative gives way to the fascinating detail garnered by someone who has sat at the top table with presidents, kings and chief executives for decades, but who still brings a journalistic eye to the proceedings. 

“Energy reflects far-reaching alterations in global supply and flows, driven in major part by the remarkable change in the energy position of the US, and by the growing global role of renewables and the new politics of climate,” he writes.

As an American working during the dynamic decade in which the shale revolution propelled the US to global energy dominance, the intricacies of his domestic energy markets, and its interplay with the power makers in Washington, forms a major part of the book.

But Yergin also devotes as much space as is deserved to the other big macro-forces: The continued revival of the Russian energy sector under President Vladimir Putin’s drive to restore the Great Power status lost after the fall of communism, and the emergence of China as an energy power by virtue of its position as the world’s biggest consumer.

Middle East readers will have plenty to think about with Yergin’s assessment of the region’s place on his new map, and of the challenges faced by traditional hydrocarbon producers. 

“The one market that seemed to be guaranteed for oil for a very long time was transportation and, specifically, the automobile. No longer, not on the ‘Roadmap’ to the future,” Yergin writes.

Despite his lineage as a historian of fossil fuels, Yergin is no climate change denier. “The momentum of climate policies — powered by research and observation, by climate models, and by political mobilization and regulatory power, social activism, financial institutions, and deepening anxiety — will transform the energy system,” he writes.

And, of course, there is the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the profound changes it has brought about in the global energy world.

“The Plague” — as Yergin headlines it — broke just as he was putting the final touches to a manuscript that had been years in the making, yet he takes it in his stride. The account of the failed negotiations in Vienna in March, when Saudi Arabia and Russia fell out over production policy just as global oil demand collapsed because of the pandemic, is rich in dramatic detail.

If there is one quibble, it is that the book ends on a pessimistic note that is out of keeping with Yergin’s natural bonhomie and generally upbeat approach.

The final three words are “clash of nations,” recalling other apocalyptic forecasts for the world. Maybe the profound gloom of the deep pandemic days just got him temporarily down.

 

