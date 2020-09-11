You are here

  • Home
  • Syria reports Israeli airstrike near northern city of Aleppo

Syria reports Israeli airstrike near northern city of Aleppo

Syrian Air defences respond to Israeli missiles targeting south of the capital Damascus, on July 20, 2020. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c39aq

Updated 11 September 2020
AP

Syria reports Israeli airstrike near northern city of Aleppo

  • An attack targeted the southern suburbs of Damascus killed two soldiers and wounded seven on Aug. 31
  • Israel rarely comments on such reports
Updated 11 September 2020
AP

DAMASCUS: Israeli warplanes fired missiles on suburbs of the northern city of Aleppo early Friday, Syrian state media said, amid increased airstrikes on Syria in recent weeks. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
On Aug. 31, an attack targeted the southern suburbs of the capital Damascus killing two soldiers and wounding seven.
Israel rarely comments on such reports, but is believed to have carried out scores of raids targeting Iran’s military presence in Syria. In the past three months alone, Syria has accused Israel of carrying out at least nine air raids on its territory.
State news agency SANA gave few details about Friday’s strike but said the country’s air defenses shot down most of the missiles before they hit their targets.
Iran has been a key ally of the Syrian government in the nearly decade-long civil war sending thousands of Iran-backed fighters to fight on President Bashar Assad’s side.
Israel views Iran as a regional menace and has vowed to prevent any permanent Iranian military buildup in Syria, particularly near the frontier.
In recent months, Israeli officials have also expressed concern that Hezbollah, the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group that operates in Syria, is trying to establish facilities to produce precision-guided missiles. Tensions have also risen along the Israel-Lebanon border.

Topics: Syria Israel

Related

Middle-East
Syria battles forest fires for seventh day straight
Middle-East
Presumed Israeli strikes kill 16 pro-Iran fighters in Syria

Iran deploys submarine, cruise missile in exercises

Updated 12 min 22 sec ago
AFP

Iran deploys submarine, cruise missile in exercises

  • The submarine dubbed the Fateh — Persian for “Conquerer” — was seen in action for the first time and sailed up the Indian Ocean
  • The Iranian navy also test-fired a “Ghader” land-to-sea cruise missile first unveiled in 2014, saying it successfully hit its target at a distance of over 200 kilometers
Updated 12 min 22 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: The Iranian navy on Friday deployed homegrown military equipment including a submarine and a cruise missile on the second day of exercises near the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
The submarine dubbed the Fateh — Persian for “Conquerer” — was seen in action for the first time and sailed up the Indian Ocean, the military said on its website.
The near 600-ton sub is equipped with torpedoes, mines and cruise missiles, and can stay underwater at a depth of more than 200 meters (650 feet) for up to 35 days, according to Iranian media.
Unveiled last year, it is Iran’s first submarine in the semi-heavy category, filling a gap between its light Ghadir class and heavy Kilo class submarines.
Dubbed “Zolfaghar 99,” the three-day exercises are being held over waters stretching from the northern Indian Ocean to the eastern end of the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of world oil output passes.
The Iranian navy also test-fired a “Ghader” land-to-sea cruise missile first unveiled in 2014, saying it successfully hit its target at a distance of over 200 kilometers (124 miles).
The installation of missile systems “all across the country’s southern coast has enabled us to target any threat at sea from any point,” navy commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said.
“This is not about deterrence; it’s about attacking any target that could pose a threat for Iran,” he said on state television.
Videos aired on state television showed the missile being fired from a mobile system installed on a truck, with Khanzadi thanking the crew afterwards.
A locally-made “Simorgh” combat drone also destroyed its targets using “smart, precision bombs” in waters more than a 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) away, the navy said.

Topics: Iran Hormuz

Related

Middle-East
‘Cheating’ Iran must not have arms embargo lifted: Experts
Special
Middle-East
Iran fuels humanitarian crisis in Yemen, says foreign minister

Latest updates

COVID-19 recoveries cross 300,000 mark in Saudi Arabia
Iran deploys submarine, cruise missile in exercises
With a battered economy, Iraq debates its contribution to OPEC+ oil cuts
Millions of COVID-19 cases went undetected in India, research paper estimates
Israel razing more Palestinian homes despite virus: UN

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.