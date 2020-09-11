You are here

15 killed, 500,000 evacuated in unprecedented western US bushfires

More than 2.6 million acres have been burned across the whole state so far, a Cal Fire spokesman said on Thursday evening. (Reuters)
15 killed, 500,000 evacuated in unprecedented western US bushfires

  • The true scale of destruction was impossible to count across wide stretches of California, Oregon and Washington
  • The August Complex Fire became the biggest recorded blaze in Californian history on Thursday
CLOVIS, United States: Firefighters were battling unprecedented wildfires up and down the US West Coast on Friday that killed 15 people and forced more than half a million others to flee their homes, with officials warning of more deaths to come in the days ahead.
The true scale of destruction was impossible to count across wide stretches of California, Oregon and Washington cut off from the world by an apocalyptic wall of flames, fueled by record heatwaves and intense, dry winds.
The August Complex Fire became the biggest recorded blaze in Californian history on Thursday, after multiple fires in the state’s northwest combined under high temperatures and winds to rip through 746,000 acres of dry vegetation.
More than 2.6 million acres have been burned across the whole state so far, a Cal Fire spokesman said on Thursday evening.
Half a million people have been evacuated in neighboring Oregon, where the government said firefighters were “prioritizing life (and) safety as they battle a record 900,000 acres of wildfires.”
Governor Kate Brown said that the amount of land incinerated by fires in just the last 72 hours was twice the state’s annual average, and that at least five towns had been “substantially destroyed.”
“We have never seen this amount of uncontained fire across our state,” she told a press conference.
Huge wildfires are becoming more common, with the World Meteorological Organization saying the five years to 2019 was “unprecedented” for fires, especially in Europe and North America.
Climate change amplifies droughts which dry out regions, creating ideal conditions for wildfires to spread out-of-control and inflict unprecedented material and environmental damage.

Local Oregon officials confirmed two deaths in the Santiam Canyon region south of Portland, and a third in the Ashland area, near the California border.
Police went door to door to make sure that residents were evacuating the city of Molalla, marking their driveways with spray paint to show they had left.
“It’s one thing to leave your house, it’s another thing being told that you have to leave,” said Denise Pentz, a resident of the town for 11 years, who was loading her family belongings into a camping trailer.
Among those killed in the past day was a one-year-old boy who perished while his parents suffered severe burns as they attempted to flee an inferno 130 miles east of Seattle.
“This child’s family and community will never be the same,” said Washington governor Jay Inslee, in a statement on his state’s first fire death of 2020.

Police said the death toll had jumped to 10 in northern California’s Butte County on Thursday.
“We have to report an additional seven deceased individuals were located by our deputies and detectives today,” Butte County Sheriff Captain Derek Bell said.
One unidentified person was killed in far northern California, near the remote rural community of Happy Camp, a Cal Fire spokeswoman told AFP.
Tina Rose, 29, fled her home in central California after witnessing a nearby mountain “glowing red” from looming wildfires.
“It is something we never want to experience again,” she told AFP, speaking from her brother-in-law’s crowded home near Fresno.
In the San Francisco area, Wednesday’s deep orange sky caused by wildfire smoke gave way to a wintry gray, but cars were still forced to drive with lights on in the gloom.
Polluted air meant schools and daycare centers were no longer letting children play outside, while seniors were encouraged to stay inside.
But the strong, dry winds of the past days eased off across much of the state, with severe weather warnings lifted for most of California.
Humidity is expected to rise as temperatures cool through to next week, providing some relief, Cal Fire said.

Much of the smoke has blown down from the north, where the Bear Fire exploded at an unprecedented speed this week, combining with older blazes to threaten the town of Oroville.
Evacuation warnings were expanded to parts of the town of Paradise, the site of California’s deadliest modern fire, which killed 86 people less than two years ago.
California has seen more than 3.1 million acres burn this year — an annual record, with nearly four months of fire season still to come.
Governor Gavin Newsom blamed the ferocity of this year’s fires on climate change.
“We must do more,” he tweeted. “We need action at EVERY level. CA cannot do this alone. Climate change is REAL.”

Topics: US California wildfire

India, China agree to disengage thousands of border troops

Updated 46 min 39 sec ago
AP

India, China agree to disengage thousands of border troops

  • India’s S. Jaishankar and China’s Wang Yi met in the Russian capital on Thursday night
  • They concurred that “the current situation in the border areas is not in the interest of either side”
Updated 46 min 39 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: The Indian and Chinese foreign ministers have agreed that their troops should disengage from a tense border standoff, maintain proper distance and ease tensions in the cold-desert Ladakh region where the two sides in June had their deadliest clash in decades.
India’s S. Jaishankar and China’s Wang Yi met in the Russian capital on Thursday night and concurred that “the current situation in the border areas is not in the interest of either side,” according to a joint statement issued Friday.
Since last week, the Asian giants have accused one another of sending soldiers into the other’s territory and firing warning shots for the first time in 45 years, threatening a full-scale military conflict.
The foreign ministers did not set any any timeline for the disengagement of tens of thousands of troops who have been locked in a standoff since May, but agreed that “both sides shall abide by all the existing agreements and protocol on China-India boundary affairs, maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas and avoid any action that could escalate matters.”
The disputed 3,500-kilometer (2,175-mile) border separates Chinese and Indian held territories from Ladakh in the west to India’s eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims in its entirety.
The latest standoff is over portions of a pristine landscape that boasts the world’s highest landing strip and a glacier that feeds one of the largest irrigation systems in the world.
Both sides accuse the other of provocative behavior including crossing into each other’s territory and both have vowed to protect their territorial integrity.
Earlier this week, Jaishankar described the situation along their shared boundary, known as the Line of Actual Control, as “very serious” and said the state of the border cannot be separated from the state of the relationship.
On Thursday, the two countries agreed that as the situation eases, they should expedite work to conclude “new confidence building measures to maintain and enhance peace and tranquility in the border areas.”
In a separate statement, Wang said “China-India relations have once again come to a crossroads.”
That statement said Wang “outlined China’s stern position on the situation in the border areas, emphasizing that the imperative is to immediately stop provocations such as firing and other dangerous actions that violate the commitments made by the two sides.”
“It is also important to move back all personnel and equipment that have trespassed. The frontier troops must quickly disengage so that the situation may de-escalate,” it quoted Wang as saying.
India did not release a statement of its own, but an official with the External Affairs Ministry said Jaishankar told Wang that India expected full adherence to all agreements on management of border areas and would not support any attempt to change the status quo unilaterally.
The official said Jaishankar said the immediate task was to ensure a comprehensive disengagement of troops at all flash points to prevent any untoward incident, with details of how that is to be done worked out by military commanders. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly.
The two ministers met in Moscow on the sidelines of a gathering of the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The body comprises China, India, Pakistan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Krgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
Vinod Bhatia, a retired Indian army general, said it’s going to be a long process to resolve the ongoing impasse.
“Disengagement is the first and the most important step that will guide the de-escalation process. The two armies will work out a mutually acceptable methodology for de-escalation,” Bhatia said.
He said “there is a political will and direction now to resolve the crisis.”
The two nations fought a border war in 1962 that spilled into Ladakh and ended in an uneasy truce. Since then, troops have guarded the undefined border area, occasionally brawling. They have agreed not to attack each other with firearms.
Rival soldiers brawled in May and June with clubs, stones and their fists. A clash on a high ridge on June 15 left 20 Indian soldiers dead. China reported no casualties.
After that clash, both sides disengaged from the site in Galwan valley and at least two other places, but the crisis continued.

Topics: China India

Related

Business & Economy
China’s EV sales rise as overall market continues recovery

