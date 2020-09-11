You are here

With a battered economy, Iraq debates its contribution to OPEC+ oil cuts

Flames rise from the burning of excess hydrocarbons at the Hammar Mushrif new Degassing Station Facilities site inside the Zubair oil and gas field, north of the southern Iraqi province of Basra on May 9, 2018. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • Iraq’s economy and oil sector were battered by years of wars, sanctions and a stubborn Islamist insurgency triggered by the US invasion
  • In May and June, Iraq had agreed to reduce its crude output by just over 1 million barrel per day, which would then ease to 849,000 bpd from July until end of the year.
Reuters

DUBAI/BAGHDAD/LONDON: A debate within Iraq over whether it should ask to be exempt from OPEC+ oil supply cuts has resurfaced as low prices squeeze its finances, challenging a government struggling to tackle the destruction of years of war and rampant corruption.
OPEC’s second-biggest producer, Iraq has failed in the past to fully comply with OPEC+ oil output reductions, pumping above its production targets since the pact was first signed in 2016 between OPEC and its allies led by Russia.
“Iraq always believed they were not properly treated in December 2016 when they were not exempted. As the economy continues to reel from low prices this issue keeps resurfacing,” said an OPEC source.
Iraq’s economy and oil sector were battered by years of wars, sanctions and a stubborn Islamist insurgency triggered by the US invasion. Baghdad complained it had struggled to revive its stagnating oil industry, at a time where other OPEC members benefited and boosted their market share.
Iraq relies on oil to fund 97% of its state budget. Iraqi Finance Minister Ali Allawi told parliament on Wednesday that reforming Iraq’s economy would take five years of work and that state debt amounted to 80-90% of national product, while foreign debt was at $133 billion.
From May 1, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, a grouping known as OPEC+, made a record cut of 9.7 million bpd, or 10% of global output, after the coronaries destroyed a third of world demand. From Aug. 1, the cut tapered to 7.7 million bpd until December.
Iraqi politicians have criticized the pact which was signed by the previous caretaker government under which Baghdad had committed to a big cut in its output.
With oil prices currently trading at around $40 a barrel, opposition to the oil cuts is rising behind closed doors and talks of reviving old calls to review the size of the reductions have resurfaced, Iraq and OPEC sources told Reuters.
A senior Iraqi official with knowledge of the talks said there were differing views between the oil ministry and the prime minister’s office over whether to fully comply with the cuts or ask for an exemption for next year.
The oil ministry wants to ask for an exemption, the official, who declined to be identified, said, while officials in the prime minister’s office insist on compliance.
The disagreement revolves around Iraq’s current financial issues, the official added.
In May and June, Iraq had agreed to reduce its crude output by just over 1 million barrel per day, which would then ease to 849,000 bpd from July until end of the year.
Iraq has continued as a member of the deal but has overproduced above its quota.
But now Iraq needs to fully comply with the agreed output targets and even compensate for its previous overproduction in May-July by cutting deeper for the following months.
“There is strong opposition ... for their (Iraq’s) continued participation in the supply cuts,” the OPEC source said, adding that there has been unofficial talk about Baghdad’s need to seek an exemption from the oil cuts in 2021 but it was not clear whether Iraq would actually take that step or not.
In August, Iraq has reached its highest compliance in recent years but it has said it may need to extend the compensation period by two months.
Current Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi took office in May, becoming the third Iraqi head of government in a chaotic 10-week period that followed months of deadly protests in the country, which has been exhausted by decades of sanctions, war, corruption and economic challenges.
Iraq’s oil ministry spokesman said last week that Baghdad remained fully committed to the OPEC+ oil supply cut agreement, denying a media report that it was seeking an exemption from the reduction pact during the first quarter of 2021.
In June, Iraq has said it asked OPEC to take into consideration the members’ economic situation in sharing the burden of future oil cuts.
The World Bank estimates Iraq’s economy will shrink 9.7% in 2020 on back of lower oil prices and coronavirus, compared to 4.4% growth in 2019.

Abu Dhabi-based tourism business to modernize three hotels in Egypt

Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Project, which will be complete by second half of 2021, aims to cash in on sector’s expected post-pandemic recovery
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Abu Dhabi Tourism Investment Company (ADTIC) has announced plans to refurbish its three hotels in Egypt. It is part of a strategy designed to help the business cash in on the major post-pandemic recovery it expects in the country’s tourism sector.

ADTIC’s portfolio in Egypt includes three hotels, rated at four and five stars, in Cairo, Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh. The company, in which government agency the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) has an 84.3 percent stake, also owns 99.3 percent of the shares in Misr Hotels Company, which owns a five-star resort in Luxor.

Mohamed Saif Al-Suwaidi, director general of ADFD and chairman of the board of directors of ADTIC, said he expects great activity in the Egyptian tourism sector when air travel returns to normal after the pandemic and tourists start to return.

“We chose this time in which the tourism movement is witnessing a decline, and so are hotel occupancy rates in most countries of the world, to rehabilitate hotel facilities in preparation for receiving visitors for the post-coronavirus phase and the return of tourist and economic activity,” he said.

ADTIC CEO Haitham Farouk said that the strategic locations of the hotels, and their ability to generate high levels of revenue, make investing in them feasible, especially with the expectations of growth in the sector after the pandemic. He added that there will be an increased emphasis on electronic transactions and processing procedures at the hotels to ensure that physical contact is reduced as much as possible, especially in the early stages of the recovery.

He added that the development and modernization of hotel facilities, making use of the latest technologies, digital transformation and other services, will help ADTIC keep pace with the global tourism industry. The changes will increase hotel occupancy rates and have a positive affect on Egypt’s tourism revenues, he added. He expects the main stages of development and modernization to be completed during the second half of 2021.

The tourism and hospitality industry in Egypt is one of the main sources of national income. It contributed revenue of $13 billion in 2019, an 18 percent increase on the previous year.
 

Topics: Egypt

