You are here

  • Home
  • Japan ship operator to pay $9M over Mauritius oil spill

Japan ship operator to pay $9M over Mauritius oil spill

An image obtained courtesy of Maxar Technologies shows a close up view of the MV Wahashio shipwreck and tugs being towed away from the reef off the coast of Mauritius. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w5t9x

Updated 10 sec ago
AP

Japan ship operator to pay $9M over Mauritius oil spill

  • Mauritius has said it is seeking compensation for the damage from Nagashiki
  • More than 1,000 tons of oil spilled into the coastal waters
Updated 10 sec ago
AP

TOKYO: The Japanese operator of a bulk carrier that struck a coral reef and caused a widespread oil spill off the coast of Mauritius said Friday it will provide 1 billion yen ($9 million) to fund environmental projects and support the local fishing community.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines said the Mauritius Natural Environment Recovery Fund will be used for mangrove protection, coral reef recovery, protection of seabirds and rare species, and research by private and governmental groups.
The environmental disaster began on July 25 when the ship MV Wakashio strayed off course and struck a coral reef a mile offshore. After being pounded by heavy surf for nearly two weeks, the ship’s hull cracked and on Aug. 6 it began leaking fuel into a lagoon, polluting a protected wetlands area and a bird and wildlife sanctuary.
MOL President Junichiro Ikeda apologized for the damage and said the financial contribution reflects the company’s commitment to fulfill its social responsibility.
“The accident has caused tremendous environmental damage to Mauritius. We naturally bear social responsibility,” Ikeda told reporters.
The ship owner, Nagashiki Shipping, is also joining the fund, MOL said. Mauritius has said it is seeking compensation for the damage from Nagashiki.
More than 1,000 tons of oil spilled into the coastal waters. About 3,000 tons that remained on the ship was pumped into barges before the Wakashio broke in two several days later.
Thousands of civilian volunteers worked for days to try to minimize the damage from the oil spill, while environmental workers ferried baby tortoises and rare plants to shore and plucked trapped seabirds out of the goo.
Residents and environmentalists have demanded an investigations into why the ship strayed so far off course. Its captain and first officer have been arrested and charged with endangering safe navigation.
Earlier this week, the maritime authority of Panama, where the ship is registered, issued a statement saying an early investigation suggested the accident was caused by human error, including a mishandling of a nautical chart and navigation system and lack of supervision and safety monitoring.
It also said the ship’s captain had ordered a change of course to go five miles closer to shore than planned so they could get cellphone signals and crew members could talk to their families.
Mauritius depends heavily on tourism, and the spill has been a severe blow on top of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which has limited international travel.
Tens of thousands of people recently protested in Mauritius over the government’s slow response to the oil spill and the discovery of dozens of dead dolphins. Another protest is planned Saturday.
It’s not yet clear what killed the dolphins. The government said no oil was found in two necropsies so far and called the deaths a “sad coincidence.” Some experts fear water soluble chemicals in the fuel are to blame.

Topics: Japan Mauritius

Related

World
Protest in Mauritius over oil spill, dozens of dead dolphins
World
Mauritius to scuttle oil-spill tanker, Japanese owner apologizes

Anti-Shiite protest rattles Pakistan’s Karachi

Updated 7 min 5 sec ago
AFP

Anti-Shiite protest rattles Pakistan’s Karachi

  • The rally follows a raft of blasphemy accusations against major Shiite leaders in Pakistan
  • Pockets of demonstrators held banners of the extremist anti-Shiite group Sipah-e-Sahaba, which has been linked to the killing of hundreds of Shiites over the years
Updated 7 min 5 sec ago
AFP

KARACHI: Thousands of anti-Shiite protesters including demonstrators linked to Sunni extremists rallied in Pakistan’s Karachi Friday, sparking fears that rising tensions between the religious groups may unleash a new round of sectarian violence.
The rally follows a raft of blasphemy accusations against major Shiite leaders in Pakistan after a televised broadcast of an Ashura procession last month showed clerics and participants allegedly making disparaging remarks about historic Islamic figures.
Ashura commemorates the killing of the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson Hussein at the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD — the defining moment of the religion’s schism and the birth of Shiite Islam.
Friday’s demonstration saw thousands of protesters rally near the tomb of the country’s founder — Muhammad Ali Jinnah — where participants chanted “infidels” and “God is the greatest.”
“We will not tolerate any more defamation,” said Qari Usman from the Islamist Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam political party during a speech.
Pockets of demonstrators held banners of the extremist anti-Shiite group Sipah-e-Sahaba, which has been linked to the killing of hundreds of Shiites over the years.
Blasphemy is a hugely sensitive issue in conservative Pakistan where laws can carry the death penalty for anyone deemed to have insulted Islam or Islamic figures.
Even unproven allegations have led to mob lynchings and vigilante murders.
Sectarian violence has erupted in fits and bursts for decades in Pakistan, with homegrown anti-Shiite militant groups bombing shrines and targeting Ashura processions.
Thousands were killed in the previous decade sparking a fierce crackdown by security forces in 2015 which resulted in a dramatic drop in sectarian violence.
The crackdown culiminated in July 2015 when Malik Ishaq — the chief of the banned militant group Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) — was killed in a firefight with police along with 13 fellow militants.
The shootout wiped out much of the top leadership of LeJ, a driving force in the violence targeting Shiites, who make up around 20 percent of Pakistan’s 220 million population.
Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city which is also a major business and industrial hub — was once rife with political, sectarian, and ethnic militancy with thousands killed.
However a years-long operation by security forces starting in 2013 has brought a considerable lull in the violence — but scattered attacks still take place.

Topics: Pakistan Karachi shiite Muslim Sunni ashura

Related

World
Shiite Muslims mark holy day of mourning in virus’ shadow
Middle-East
Iraq Shiites defy coronavirus curfews to commemorate revered imam

Latest updates

Japan ship operator to pay $9M over Mauritius oil spill
Anti-Shiite protest rattles Pakistan’s Karachi
Sudan floods kill over 100, threaten archaeological site
Big in Japan: UK announces first major post-Brexit trade deal
Focus: ECB and oil prices

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.