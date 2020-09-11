You are here

UK woman charged with murder of her 5-year-old daughter in London

Five-year-old Sayagi Sivanantham was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service where she was subsequently pronounced dead. (Metropolitan Police)
  • Sutha Sivanantham, 35, is accused of killing Sayagi at their home in Mitcham on June 30
  • Sayagi Sivanantham was described as a ‘smart kid, always smiling’
LONDON: A British woman charged with murdering her 5-year-old daughter has been remanded in custody after a short court hearing.
Metropolitan Police said that Sutha Sivanantham, 35, appeared via video link at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Friday over the death of Sayagi Sivanantham.
“Police were called to an address on Monarch Parade in Mitcham (south London) at 16:00hrs on Tuesday, 30 June to a report of two people injured,” Met. Police said on their website.
The officers who attended the scene “found a woman and a girl suffering from knife wounds.”
Sayagi was taken to hospital by ambulance but was pronounced dead soon after and a post-mortem examination at Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital on July 3 gave the cause of death as stab injuries. Her mother was also taken to hospital in a critical condition.
Neighbor Elsa Gonzales, 47, said she heard screaming and crying coming from the flat next door and when she went round she found a woman and child in the bedroom.




Undated handout photo of Sayagi Sivanantham who died in hospital from knife wounds after an attack in a flat in Mitcham, south London, in June. (Metropolitan Police)

“I saw the woman lying on the floor in a pool of blood,” Ms Gonzales told the PA news agency at the time, adding “there was blood everywhere. It’s really breaking my heart, the child was a smart kid, she was always smiling.”
She described Sayagi as a “cheeky little girl, always playing with the neighborhood kids”.
The family are believed to be from Sri Lanka and had lived in the flat for about five years, The Sun newspaper reported.
Siobhain McDonagh, the Labour MP for Mitcham and Morden, tweeted: “Truly tragic events in Mitcham over the last [two] days. My sincere condolences to family and friends.
“My thoughts are also with neighbors & residents who have witnessed such tragedy.”
The case has been sent to the Old Bailey, where a hearing is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

Topics: United Kindom Britain London Metropolitan Police Sutha Sivanantham Sayagi Sivanantham Mitcham

US policeman accused of murdering George Floyd to appear in court

Updated 11 September 2020
AFP

US policeman accused of murdering George Floyd to appear in court

  • Chauvin’s lawyers are expected to argue that Floyd was on drugs at the time and died of a fentanyl overdose
  • Prosecutors say Floyd’s death was “vicious, brutal, and dehumanizing”
Updated 11 September 2020
AFP

MINNEAPOLIS: The US police officer charged with the murder of George Floyd, the 46-year-old African-American man whose death sparked nationwide protests, was due to appear in court in person for the first time on Friday.
Derek Chauvin, who was filmed on May 25 pressing his knee on handcuffed Floyd’s neck until he passed out on a street in Minneapolis, faces one count of second degree murder, one count of third degree murder, and one count of second degree manslaughter.
Three other Minneapolis officers who were with Chauvin when Floyd was arrested have been charged with aiding and abetting second degree manslaughter. All four were fired the day after Floyd’s death.
Prosecutors say Floyd’s death was “vicious, brutal, and dehumanizing.” He had been detained for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill at a grocery.
As Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck, two other officers pinned down Floyd’s back and legs, and the fourth prevented bystanders from intervening to save his life.
In his first live appearance in a courtroom, Chauvin’s lawyers are expected to argue that Floyd was on drugs at the time and died of a fentanyl overdose.
Prosecutors want to try all four together, saying the worked in concert, and that a joint trial would be more efficient and would save Floyd’s family anguish.
Defense attorneys want to have the four tried separately and also are asking to change the venue for the trial.
Outside the Family Justice Center in downtown Minneapolis early Friday, several dozen protesters chanted “George Floyd!” and carried placards and a large flag that read “Black Lives Matter.”

Topics: George Floyd US

