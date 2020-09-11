Egypt's El-Sisi and France's Macron discuss Libya in phone call

LONDON: Egypt’s president received a call from French president Emmanuel Macron during which they discussed regional issues, the spokesman of the Egyptian presidency reported on Friday.
Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Macron discussed talks between rival Libyan administrations that took place in Morocco this week.
The two presidents said they support a political solution to the Libyan crisis that is free from foreign interventions and armed militias.
They also welcomed any “positive steps within the framework of constructive international efforts that seek to achieve peace in Libya, including the Cairo Declaration.”
Delegates in Morocco’s coastal town of Bouznika agreed to pause peace talks on Thursday and resume discussions during the last week of September after agreeing on criteria for appointments to their country’s key institutions.
El-Sisi and Macron added that coordination between the two countries should be intensified to support Lebanon overcome the repercussions of the Beirut explosion.
They also agreed that the resumption of negotiations between the Palestinians and Israelis should be encouraged to achieve a settlement of the Palestinian issue in accordance with international resolutions.
