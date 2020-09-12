You are here

  • Home
  • UK agrees first major post-Brexit trade deal with Japan

UK agrees first major post-Brexit trade deal with Japan

In this file photo taken on June 09, 2020 A handout image released by 10 Downing Street, shows Britain's International Trade Secretary Liz Truss during a video conference call with Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, as they formally begin negotiations on a free trade agreement, at the Department for International Trade in London on June 9, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y34mb

Updated 24 sec ago
AFP

UK agrees first major post-Brexit trade deal with Japan

  • The UK government will hope the new bilateral deal with Japan shows Brexit opponents that agreements can be made elsewhere
Updated 24 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Britain on Friday said that it had secured its first major post-Brexit trade agreement — a free trade deal with Japan — the day after bitter wranglings with the EU.
The Department for International Trade said that the deal, which largely replicates the current EU-Japan deal, will be worth £15.2 billion ($19.5 billion).
The UK-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement was agreed in principle by International Trade Secretary Liz Truss and Japan Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi during a video call.
Bilateral trade is currently conducted under the EU-Japan deal that came into effect last year, but that agreement will no longer apply to Britain from Dec. 31.
Britain left the EU in January, nearly four years after a seismic referendum that saw voters opt to end close to five decades of European integration.
A standstill transition period is in place until the end of the year while London and Brussels try to thrash out the terms of their new relationship from Jan. 1 next year.
But the talks are increasingly fractious, and on Thursday the EU threatened legal action after the UK vowed to implement a new law that would break its binding divorce treaty.
The UK government will hope the new bilateral deal with Japan shows Brexit opponents that agreements can be made elsewhere.
“This is a historic moment for the UK and Japan as our first major post-Brexit trade deal,” said Truss.
“The agreement we have negotiated goes far beyond the existing EU deal, as it secures new wins for British businesses in our great manufacturing, food and drink, and tech industries.”
The deal was an “important step” toward joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership, she added.
Negotiating counterpart Motegi said that the deal should take effect on Jan. 1, following domestic ratification.
“It was a very tough negotiation, but we reached the agreement in principle in about three months, at an unusually fast pace,” he said.  
“While maintaining the high levels of access to the British market under the Japan-EU EPA, we improved our access to the British market on train cars and some auto parts.”

FASTFACT

UK-Japanese trade was worth more than £30 billion last year, according to the British government.

About 99 percent of exports between the two nations will be tariff-free under the deal, according to the British government, with a particular focus on the food and drink, finance and tech sectors.
Manufacturing parts coming from Japan will benefit from reduced tariffs, as will British pork, beef and salmon traveling in the opposite direction.
British business welcomed the agreement, with Carolyn Fairbairn, director general of the Confederation of British Industry, calling it a “breakthrough moment.” “The government and business now need to work together to make the most from the deal,” she added.
“It’s a huge opportunity to secure new Japanese investment across a wider range of sectors and UK regions. The Japan deal can be the first of many.”
Britain and Japan came close to securing the deal last month, but failed to wrap up negotiations, with British media reporting that some aspects of the agriculture sector were still up for debate.

Topics: post-Brexit

Related

Business & Economy
Fear and frustration: Europe’s wealthy keep wallets closed
Special
Business & Economy
Vodafone may reconsider price of Egypt sale to Saudi Telecom

Fear and frustration: Europe’s wealthy keep wallets closed

The island of Chrysi, south of Crete. Travel is one of the sectors affected as coronavirus cases rise, with spending data showing that fear of infection is deterring many wealthier consumers from splashing out. (AFP)
Updated 47 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

Fear and frustration: Europe’s wealthy keep wallets closed

  • High-income consumers are spending less on travel, retail, luxury goods and leisure in general
  • We thought about going to Greece — in a way it’s so appealing when you know there aren’t many tourists — but honestly, I’d feel pretty stupid if I died
Updated 47 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

LISBON: By this time of year, Ilene Steele, 63, would usually have several trips behind her: One to visit family in the US, a holiday in Italy, and a few day excursions in London, where she lives with her retired therapist husband Mike.

She’d be meeting friends for drinks and dinners, and enjoying manicures and pedicures with her daughter.
But not this year, even after lockdowns to counter the COVID-19 pandemic eased.
“We hardly go out, really,” the retired jeweller said. “We haven’t travelled. We thought about going to Greece — in a way it’s so appealing when you know there aren’t many tourists — but honestly, I’d feel pretty stupid if I died.”
As coronavirus cases rise again across Europe, spending data shows that fear of infection is deterring many wealthier consumers from splashing out. That spells trouble for retailers, luxury goods and leisure firms desperate to make up lost ground.
Between the risk of contracting the virus and the hassle of safety measures — from needing to put on paper socks before trying on trainers, to plastic screens dividing customers at the hairdresser — the fun of going out is lost, Steele feels.
“It’s like being at an operating table,” she said of images that she’d seen of restaurants with barriers between diners. “I just wouldn’t enjoy that.”
Consumer transaction studies in countries including Britain, Denmark, France and Sweden show a pattern also seen in the US: Even as shops reopened, high-income consumers kept their wallets zipped up.
British consumers earning £40,000 ($51,250) or more after tax accounted for about 35 percent of spending in 2019, but 45 percent of the decline in the second quarter of 2020, a study of card transaction data by London Business School professor Paolo Surico and others showed.
“High-income groups spend in areas with a so-called ‘multiplier effect’ — non-essential services which employ lower-income groups,” Surico explained. “We want to engineer a situation where the young and the poor can save a bit more, and the older spend. But it’s happening the wrong way around.”

HIGHLIGHTS

● Wealthier Europeans hold off discretionary spending.

● Cash set aside on health fears even without lockdowns.

● Retail sector faces more pain as furloughs wind down.

A comparative study by economist Asger Lau Andersen and others analysed spending from March to May by 860,000 consumers in Denmark, which imposed heavy coronavirus restrictions, and Sweden, which did not, but saw more infections.The data showed spending in Denmark falling by just 4 percent more than in Sweden, and the elderly in Sweden actually cutting back more than the same age group in Denmark.
“Our interpretation is that the higher COVID incidence in Sweden made this high-risk group more cautious, despite stronger formal restrictions in Denmark,” Andersen said.
The resurgence of the virus, coupled with the winding down of furlough schemes in some countries, could further dampen demand on the lower-income side of the spectrum, particularly in sectors such as grocery which until now have proved resilient.
Data scraped by analytics firm StyleSage from online clothing companies’ websites including Zara, Asos, Mango, Net-A-Porter and New Look in August showed 6-10 percent more products on discount than last year at 2-4 percent lower prices, as retailers pre-empt a fall in purchasing power.
Surico’s study of the UK, where a furlough scheme is being gradually phased out, showed those receiving government benefits returned to 2019 spending levels in June, while those not on government support remained 30 percent below last year’s levels.
Still, card transaction data from analytics firm Fable Data shows UK retail sales rose in August, recovering to just above 2019 levels by the end of the month.
Consumers shifted spending from entertainment, leisure and transport towards cars, car maintenance, home improvements and sporting goods, it showed.
Grocery retailers are for now still benefiting from people eating in, rather than out. Sales of fresh fruit and vegetables in Germany at Aldi, Europe’s second largest grocery retailer, continue to be higher than usual, a spokeswoman said.
But in Portugal, where a steady rise in cases since June has led to partial lockdowns and a plunge in tourism threatening thousands of jobs, August figures already point to a contraction in grocery sales, according to Portuguese grocery network APED. “Consumption doesn’t only go down because people are scared of going to shops,” head of APED Goncalo Lobo Xavier said. “It’s also their finances they are worried about.”

Related

Special
Business & Economy
Vodafone may reconsider price of Egypt sale to Saudi Telecom
Business & Economy
Call for cryptocurrency curbs to protect consumers

Latest updates

UK agrees first major post-Brexit trade deal with Japan
Fear and frustration: Europe’s wealthy keep wallets closed
Vodafone may reconsider price of Egypt sale to Saudi Telecom
Call for cryptocurrency curbs to protect consumers
Terror at sea: Rohingya migrants tell of 200-day ordeal

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.