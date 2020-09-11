You are here

Japanese dining chain curries favor with Indian market

Customers at CoCo Ichibanya in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi. The Japanese restaurant chain is wooing India’s growing affluent middle class. (AFP)
AFP

  • Selling curry to the place it came from is on the menu for one ambitious firm
GURGAON, INDIA: One of Japan’s most popular restaurant chains is embarking on what could become one of the all-time crowning achievements of salesmanship — selling curry to India.

CoCo Ichibanya has more than 1,400 locations worldwide but its owners are eager to find a foothold in the world’s second-biggest nation, and favor among a middle class with a growing appetite for international food.
But it remains to be seen whether its own signature curry dish — a distinctive, thick brown sauce and sticky white rice — can lure diners accustomed to local varieties honed over thousands of years.
“We are not here to compete with Indian curries,” said Ichibanya India’s assistant chief executive, Devesh Srivastava.
“We have a flavourful Japanese curry which is a bit different from the Indian one . . . and the response has been pretty good so far. People are coming back as well.”




Japanese curry is a hit. (Shutterstock)

Beef and pork are absent from the tailor-made menu, in deference to religious requirements and local tastes.
Substitutes such as paneer and eggplant are on offer instead, making a unique global hybrid cuisine reflecting the chain’s dual origins.
Curry originated in India thousands of years ago but in the late-19th century British seafarers introduced it to Japan, where it evolved into a beloved national comfort food.
Rising disposable incomes have left India an attractive market for Japanese companies, which are looking to offset declining consumer spending at home by expanding abroad.
Ichibanya believes its successful step into Thailand, another curry-loving nation, is a sign that the chain could succeed in India.
“Initially there is going to be a lot of interest,” said Kavita Devgan, an author and food columnist.
“If the curry works for the Indian palate and is not very unfamiliar, then it has a chance.”
It has shrugged off the challenges of opening in India during the coronavirus pandemic, at a time when many restaurant-goers are tightening their purse strings and eating at home.
Its first Indian franchise opened in August near the capital New Delhi and immediately piqued local interest.
Diners said that they enjoyed exploring the contrast between the flavour of the Japanese sauce and the familiar Indian varieties laden with onion, tomatoes and local spices.
“The taste is something that is very addictive,” said Aakash Nakra. “You want to eat more and more and more.”

LONDON: Britain on Friday said that it had secured its first major post-Brexit trade agreement — a free trade deal with Japan — the day after bitter wranglings with the EU.
The Department for International Trade said that the deal, which largely replicates the current EU-Japan deal, will be worth £15.2 billion ($19.5 billion).
The UK-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement was agreed in principle by International Trade Secretary Liz Truss and Japan Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi during a video call.
Bilateral trade is currently conducted under the EU-Japan deal that came into effect last year, but that agreement will no longer apply to Britain from Dec. 31.
Britain left the EU in January, nearly four years after a seismic referendum that saw voters opt to end close to five decades of European integration.
A standstill transition period is in place until the end of the year while London and Brussels try to thrash out the terms of their new relationship from Jan. 1 next year.
But the talks are increasingly fractious, and on Thursday the EU threatened legal action after the UK vowed to implement a new law that would break its binding divorce treaty.
The UK government will hope the new bilateral deal with Japan shows Brexit opponents that agreements can be made elsewhere.
“This is a historic moment for the UK and Japan as our first major post-Brexit trade deal,” said Truss.
“The agreement we have negotiated goes far beyond the existing EU deal, as it secures new wins for British businesses in our great manufacturing, food and drink, and tech industries.”
The deal was an “important step” toward joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership, she added.
Negotiating counterpart Motegi said that the deal should take effect on Jan. 1, following domestic ratification.
“It was a very tough negotiation, but we reached the agreement in principle in about three months, at an unusually fast pace,” he said.  
“While maintaining the high levels of access to the British market under the Japan-EU EPA, we improved our access to the British market on train cars and some auto parts.”

FASTFACT

UK-Japanese trade was worth more than £30 billion last year, according to the British government.

About 99 percent of exports between the two nations will be tariff-free under the deal, according to the British government, with a particular focus on the food and drink, finance and tech sectors.
Manufacturing parts coming from Japan will benefit from reduced tariffs, as will British pork, beef and salmon traveling in the opposite direction.
British business welcomed the agreement, with Carolyn Fairbairn, director general of the Confederation of British Industry, calling it a “breakthrough moment.” “The government and business now need to work together to make the most from the deal,” she added.
“It’s a huge opportunity to secure new Japanese investment across a wider range of sectors and UK regions. The Japan deal can be the first of many.”
Britain and Japan came close to securing the deal last month, but failed to wrap up negotiations, with British media reporting that some aspects of the agriculture sector were still up for debate.

