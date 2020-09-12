You are here

  • Home
  • Pompeo: Up to Afghans to determine political system during peace talks

Pompeo: Up to Afghans to determine political system during peace talks

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged warring Afghan sides to seize the opportunity to strike a peace deal. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6xxrc

Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters
AFP

Pompeo: Up to Afghans to determine political system during peace talks

  • ‘The choice of your future political system is, of course, yours to make’
  • Taliban’s political leader reiterated his group’s demand for Afghanistan to adopt an ‘Islamic system’
Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters AFP

DOHA: United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged warring Afghan sides to seize the opportunity to strike a peace deal at the opening ceremony for long-awaited negotiations in Doha on Saturday.
“The choice of your future political system is, of course, yours to make,” he said, adding that he hoped the solution would protect the rights of all Afghan and protect social progress, including the presence of women in public life.
“I cannot strongly enough urge you, seize this opportunity,” he added.
The talks in the Qatari capital are aimed at ending 19 years of war in Afghanistan.
The Taliban’s political leader reiterated his group’s demand for Afghanistan to adopt an “Islamic system” as peace talks with the Afghan government began in Doha.
“I want all to consider Islam in their negotiations and agreements and not to sacrifice Islam to personal interests,” said Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban co-founder who spent eight years in Pakistani custody, adding that he wanted an “Islamic system” in Afghanistan.
In Brussels, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg hailed the start of peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government as an “historic opportunity.”
“I welcome the start of Afghan peace talks today,” he said on Twitter. “This is a historic opportunity. #NATO stands with #Afghanistan to preserve the gains made & to ensure the country never again becomes a safe haven for terrorists.”

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Mike Pompeo

Related

World
Pompeo says Afghan negotiations likely to be ‘contentious’
Special
World
Afghan government to start peace talks with Taliban on Saturday

Philippines reports 186 more coronavirus deaths, record daily toll

Updated 3 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

Philippines reports 186 more coronavirus deaths, record daily toll

  • The Philippines has the most COVID-19 infections in Southeast Asia
Updated 3 min 1 sec ago
Reuters
MANILA: The Philippines’ health ministry on Saturday reported 186 more deaths related to the novel coronavirus, a new daily record and the highest single-day fatality rate recorded so far in Southeast Asia.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths have increased to 4,292, while confirmed cases rose by 4,935 to 257,863. The Philippines has the most COVID-19 infections in the region.

Latest updates

Philippines reports 186 more coronavirus deaths, record daily toll
Turkey to conduct naval exercises off Cyprus coast
Istanbul introduces limits to gatherings as coronavirus spreads
Pompeo: Up to Afghans to determine political system during peace talks
India’s coronavirus cases cross 4.6 million after record surge

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.