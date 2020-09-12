You are here

  • Home
  • Boris Johnson defends Brexit change to avoid UK ‘carve-up’

Boris Johnson defends Brexit change to avoid UK ‘carve-up’

Boris Johnson has strongly defended his government’s plan to override sections of the Brexit deal he negotiated with the EU. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g3y5h

Updated 12 September 2020
AP

Boris Johnson defends Brexit change to avoid UK ‘carve-up’

  • Johnson said the government’s Internal Market Bill is needed to end EU threats to impose a “blockade” in the Irish Sea
  • The legislation has prompted a furious outcry within the EU and Johnson’s Conservative Party
Updated 12 September 2020
AP

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has strongly defended his government’s plan to override sections of the Brexit deal he negotiated with the European Union, arguing that the EU has an “extreme” interpretation of the treaty that could jeopardize the UK’s future.
In a column published Saturday in The Daily Telegraph, Johnson said the government’s Internal Market Bill is needed to end EU threats to impose a “blockade” in the Irish Sea that the prime minister asserted could “carve up our country.”
The legislation, which the British government has conceded violates international law in places, has prompted a furious outcry within the EU and Johnson’s Conservative Party. British lawmakers are expected to debate it next week.
With the government showing no sign of changing course, there are real concerns that ongoing talks on a future trade deal between the UK and the EU could collapse within weeks. If that happens, tariffs and other impediments to trade will be imposed by both sides at the start of 2021.
The furor is largely based on the fact that the bill would diminish the EU’s previously agreed oversight of trade between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland in the event a trade agreement isn’t secured.
Michael Gove, a senior member of Johnson’s Cabinet, told Sky News on Saturday that the government needs to take out an “insurance policy.”
The UK left the EU on Jan. 31, but it is in a transition period that effectively sees it benefit from the bloc’s tariff-free trade until the end of the year while a future relationship is negotiated. Even before the latest standoff, discussions between the EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, and his UK counterpart, David Frost, had made very little progress.
One major element of the Brexit withdrawal agreement, which allowed for the UK’s smooth departure from the EU, is the section related to ensuring an open border on the island of Ireland to protect the peace process in Northern Ireland
The issue proved thorny during the more than two years of discussions it took to get a Brexit deal done, as the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland is the only land link between the UK and the EU.
The EU wanted assurances the border would not be used as a back-route for unlicensed goods arriving in Ireland from the rest of the UK — England, Scotland and Wales. As a result, the two sides agreed there would be some kind of regulatory border between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland.
In his newspaper column, Johnson wrote he was “now hearing” that unless his government agrees to the EU’s terms in the trade discussions, then the bloc will use “an extreme interpretation of the Northern Ireland protocol to impose a full-scale trade border down the Irish Sea.”
He said that could mean the EU imposing tariffs on goods moving to Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK or that the bloc stops the transport of food products.
“I have to say that we never seriously believed that the EU would be willing to use a treaty, negotiated in good faith, to blockade one part of the UK, to cut it off; or that they would actually threaten to destroy the economic and territorial integrity of the UK,” the prime minister wrote.
EU leaders have expressed dismay at the U.K’s bill and warned that the trade talks will end if Johnson does not pull the contested proposal. Legal action has also been threatened.
Luis Garicano, a Spanish member of the European Parliament, slammed Johnson’s allegation that the EU is trying to break up the UK as “ridiculous.”
“I think Mr. Johnson insists on having his cake and eating it,” Garicano told BBC radio.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has also said there would be “absolutely no chance” of a trade deal between the United States and the UK if commitments to Northern Ireland are violated. Congress has to ratify all US trade deals.
The EU-UK trade discussions are set to resume on Monday in Brussels.
“It’s now for the UK to reestablish trust toward the European Union,” the EU’s economy commissioner, Paolo Gentiloni, said Saturday at a meeting of European finance ministers in Berlin. “We are prepared to deal also with (an) extraordinary negative outcome of this discussion, but we are still working for finding agreements and solutions.”

Topics: Boris Johnson Brexit UK

Related

Business & Economy
UK warns EU on Brexit: We won’t blink first
World
EU eyes softening key state aid demand in Brexit talks — sources

Pakistani police hunt for gang rape suspects as protests held across country

Updated 51 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

Pakistani police hunt for gang rape suspects as protests held across country

  • In Islamabad, several hundred protesters gathered, some waved French flags, and others held signs saying “hang the rapists”
  • Hundreds, mostly women, also gathered in Lahore, Karachi, and even the conservative northwestern city of Peshawar
Updated 51 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Protests were held in several Pakistani cities for a second day on Saturday over the handling of an investigation into the gang rape of a mother traveling with her children on a highway, as police said they were launching a manhunt for the suspects.
The woman, who police say is in her early 30s, was driving late on Tuesday night outside the eastern city of Lahore with her two children when her vehicle ran out of fuel.
She phoned police for help, but before they arrived two men took her and her children out of the vehicle at gunpoint and raped her beside the highway.
Inam Ghani, Inspector General of Punjab province, where the incident took place, told reporters on Saturday night that police had identified the two suspects through DNA tracing.
“I am hopeful very soon we will reach them and arrest them,” he said.
But the protesters are not satisfied, and called for the sacking of the lead police investigator assigned to the case, Omar Sheikh, who has repeatedly pointed out what he felt were mistakes made by the victim, such she should have taken a different, busier, highway, not traveled at night, and made sure her vehicle had enough fuel.
He also said she appeared to be under the impression Pakistan was as safe for women as France, “her country of residence.” Requests for comment to the French Embassy in Islamabad went unanswered.
In Islamabad, several hundred protesters gathered, some waved French flags, and others held signs saying “hang the rapists.”
Hundreds, mostly women, also gathered in Lahore, Karachi, and even the conservative northwestern city of Peshawar. “Shatter the silence, stop the violence,” read one placard in Peshawar.
Global rights watchdogs have pointed out that Pakistan has not done enough to stem violence against women, including ensuring perpetrators are held accountable.
The attack has especially angered women who say public space in the ultra-conservative country was already limited. “And now the police are telling you that you are responsible for your own safety,” said Yamna Rehman at the Islamabad protest.
The incident has sparked widespread outrage on social media.

Topics: Pakistan rape

Related

Latest updates

Coronavirus kills businessman uncle of Syria’s Assad
Pakistani police hunt for gang rape suspects as protests held across country
Lebanese Army clashes with anti-government protesters
Egypt brokers negotiations for Israel-Hamas prisoner swap
Syrians deported from UK to Spain try to return

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.