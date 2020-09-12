You are here

  • Home
  • Hamas reveals mediation with Israel over prisoner swap

Hamas reveals mediation with Israel over prisoner swap

Egypt is brokering negotiations on a proposed prisoner swap between Israel and the Hamas rulers of Gaza, taking advantage of a renewed truce between them. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/57qq6

Updated 38 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Hamas reveals mediation with Israel over prisoner swap

  • The delegation held a round of talks in Israel sandwiched between two rounds of talks in Gaza on Thursday and Friday
  • Hamas demanded that Israel restore the freedom of all prisoners who had been arrested since their release under the last swap deal in 2011
Updated 38 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Hours after an Egyptian security delegation visited Gaza, Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Hamas political bureau, revealed that Egypt is mediating between the militant group and Israel to reach a new agreement on a prisoner swap.

Haniyeh told journalists in Beirut on Friday that Hamas welcomes Cairo’s role in arranging a new prisoner swap.

“The brothers in Egypt are following up on many files, including reconciliation, the siege, the Rafah crossing and the prisoner swap,” he said.

Haniyeh did not clarify whether there has been progress in the prisoner swap between Hamas and Israel.

Israel says that Hamas has held four Israeli soldiers captive since launching an attack on the Gaza Strip in 2014.

On Friday, the Egyptian intelligence service delegation left for Israel following a 24-hour visit to Gaza.

Sources told Palestinian newspapers that security officials led by Maj. Gen. Ahmed Abdel Khalek met with Hamas leaders, including Rawhi Mushtaha, to discuss issues related to Palestine.

Last August, the delegation visited Gaza for talks with Hamas leaders to confirm cease-fire agreements reached in late 2018.

Maj. Gen. Tawfiq Abu Naim, a Ministry of the Interior spokesman in Gaza, said Egyptian delegation’s visit is expected to “yield positive results in terms of the situation in Gaza, not just the opening of the Rafah crossing.”

He said that Egypt “has always sought to meet the needs of Gaza.”

Topics: Egypt Israel Hamas Palestine

Related

Middle-East
Hamas leader says group has missiles that can hit Tel Aviv
Middle-East
Israel, Hamas agree to restore calm along Gaza border

Coronavirus kills businessman uncle of Syria’s Assad

Updated 55 min 49 sec ago
AFP

Coronavirus kills businessman uncle of Syria’s Assad

  • Makhlouf, 88, the maternal uncle of Assad, was once seen as a pillar of the regime of Hafez Assad, the late father of the current president
  • Makhlouf, one of the most prominent Syrian businessmen during the 1970s and 1980s, was taken to hospital in the capital Damascus on August 23
Updated 55 min 49 sec ago
AFP

DAMASCUS: Syrian businessman Mohamad Makhlouf, uncle of President Bashar Assad and father of top tycoon Rami Makhlouf, died on Saturday from Covid-19, two sources close to his family told AFP.
Makhlouf, 88, the maternal uncle of Assad, was once seen as a pillar of the regime of Hafez Assad, the late father of the current president.
His grandson, also called Mohamad Makhlouf, mourned his death in a message posted on Instagram.
Makhlouf, one of the most prominent Syrian businessmen during the 1970s and 1980s, was taken to hospital in the capital Damascus on August 23, local media reported.
His businesses had already long been handed over to his son Rami, who developed a commercial empire estimated at several billion dollars.
Rami Makhlouf was close to his cousin Assad, but earlier this year they fell out in a power struggle.
Since the start of the pandemic, Syria has officially recorded 3,476 cases of Covid-19, with 150 deaths registered in zones controlled by the Damascus government, according to health ministry figures.
The novel coronavirus has added to the woes of a nation ravaged by civil war since 2011.
More than 380,000 people have died in the conflict.

Topics: Coronavirus Syria Bashar Al Assad

Related

Special graphic
Middle-East
Rami Makhlouf vs. Bashar Assad: Rift within Syria’s ruling family?
Middle-East
Syria’s Rami Makhlouf relinquishes assets to charity

Latest updates

Greece announces major arms purchase as Turkey tension rises
Coronavirus kills businessman uncle of Syria’s Assad
Pakistani police hunt for gang rape suspects as protests held across country
Troops form human barrier as rival protesters clash in Beirut
Hamas reveals mediation with Israel over prisoner swap

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.