Dr. Abdullah Salman Al-Salman has been the vice rector of King Saud University (KSU) since December 2014.
He obtained a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering at KSU’s College of Engineering in 1986. Al-Salman went to the US on a scholarship. In 1991, he did a master’s in survey engineering from the University of Wisconsin — Madison in the US. Five years later, he did a Ph.D. in the use of airborne global positioning systems from the same university.
Al-Salman, who is a member of the Board of Directors of the National Commission for Academic Accreditation and Evaluation, has worked as the vice rector at KSU for educational and academic affairs from 2009 to 2015. He also served as a registration supervisor at the College of Engineering from 1997 to 1999. He worked as vice dean of admission and registration for three months in 2005.
Al-Salman has taken part in a project to modernize and produce aerial photographs and digital maps for the holy sites in Makkah.
He has also served as a freelance consultant for the Riyadh municipality in several projects.
Al-Salman, who has presented several research papers, is a member of the American Congress on Surveying and Mapping. He is also a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers as well as the American Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing and the International Union of Geodesy and Geophysics. Al-Salman is also a board member of the Saudi General Commission for Survey.
