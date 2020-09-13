You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Republic Of Wrath

Updated 13 September 2020
Author: James A. Morone

Political scientist James A. Morone surveys more than 200 years of partisan discord in this incisive and well-researched history.
Monroe “marshals a vast amount of information into a brisk, accessible narrative, and draws illuminating contrasts between past and present, spotlighting, for instance, stark differences between the politics of Democratic presidential candidates Harry Truman and Hillary Clinton,” said a review of The Republic Of Wrath in publishersweekly.com.
This “nuanced and richly detailed account offers essential perspective ahead of the 2020 election,” said the review.
Jia Lynn Yang said in a review for The New York Times that Morone’s “narrative gains some steam the closer it gets to the present, when the contours of our current political climate become clearer. He offers a useful reminder that the switch of Black Americans from the party of Lincoln to the Democrats was a shocking development — one he credits to Franklin Roosevelt’s expansive social policies, even if they were not always designed to be equitable.”
This history, Morone suggests, means that “we should not try to predict how political alliances may look in the future.”

Topics: Books

What We Are Reading Today: The Great Secret

Updated 12 September 2020
Author: Jennet Conant

Historian Jennet Conant reveals the surprising links between chemotherapy and chemical weapons in this well-researched and engrossing account.
The Great Secret is the gripping story of a chemical weapons catastrophe, its cover-up, and how one army doctor’s discovery led to the development of chemotherapy.
Modern cancer therapies are often the result of years of targeted research and development, making it easy to forget that many of the field’s early breakthroughs had as much to do with chance as they did with preparation.
In The Great Secret, Conant recounts one such breakthrough, which was made in the wake of a deadly disaster.
Drawing largely from archival research, Conant relies on a loose conversational style to convey a fast-paced medical detective story.
The book provides “detailed information how chemical warfare led to chemotherapy treatments,” said a review in goodreads.com.
The book “works on so many levels. It is fascinating from page one to the very last page.” It remains very readable and provides important background details, enough to take you on a real journey. It brings the subject matter to life.”

Topics: Books

