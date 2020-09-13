More than 90 percent of Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 cases have recovered

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday that 93 percent of all COVID-19 patients in the Kingdom have recovered from the disease.
Out of a total of 325,651 recorded cases, 302,870 people had recovered, the health ministry said.
The Kingdom also announced 28 more deaths and 601 new infections.
Of the new cases, 53 were recorded in Jeddah, 44 in Hufof, 44 in Makkah, 40 in Riyadh, 31 in Dammam and 30 in Madinah.
A total of 4,268 people have died from the virus in the Kingdom so far.
