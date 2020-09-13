You are here

  More than 90 percent of Saudi Arabia's COVID-19 cases have recovered

More than 90 percent of Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 cases have recovered

Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday that 93 percent of all COVID-19 patients in the Kingdom have recovered from the disease. (SPA)
Updated 13 September 2020
Arab News

  • 1,034 more people have recovered from the disease
  • A total of 4,268 people have died from the virus in the Kingdom so far
LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday that 93 percent of all COVID-19 patients in the Kingdom have recovered from the disease.
Out of a total of 325,651 recorded cases, 302,870 people had recovered, the health ministry said.
The Kingdom also announced 28 more deaths and 601 new infections.
Of the new cases, 53 were recorded in Jeddah, 44 in Hufof, 44 in Makkah, 40 in Riyadh, 31 in Dammam and 30 in Madinah.
A total of 4,268 people have died from the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman receives letter from King Hamad of Bahrain

  • Bahrain's ambassador delivered the letter to Saudi FM
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received a letter from King Hamad of Bahrain on Sunday.
The message was received by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan during a meeting with Bahrain’s ambassador to the Kingdom, Sheikh Hamoud bin Abdullah in the Riyadh.
During the meeting, they reviewed relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them in many fields, in addition to discussing regional and international developments of common interest.

